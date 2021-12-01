Politics
In new impetus for vaccine diplomacy, Chinese Xi Jinping pledged to give Africa one billion vaccines
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pledged to give Africa a billion vaccines.
The company, announced on Monday, comes as the world discusses the new Omicron variant.
Xi added that China will send 1,500 health experts to the mainland.
In a new push for vaccine diplomacy, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pledged to send more than a billion additional doses of vaccine to Africa.
“To help meet Africa’s goal of vaccinating 60% of its population against COVID-19 by 2022, China will give Africa one billion doses of the vaccine,” Xi said in a statement. . speech in Beijing on Monday.
Of that amount, 600 million doses will be donations from China, while the remaining 400 million will be donated to Africa through channels such as joint production collaborations between Chinese companies and their African counterparts.
Xi also announced that China will send 1,500 health experts to Africa to help build health projects.
The Chinese leader noted that China has already sent 200 million doses of vaccines to South Africa, mainly from Chinese stocks of its locally produced Sinopharm COVID-19 shots.
In September, the China’s Foreign Ministry says it has completed delivery of some 1.1 billion doses of vaccine from China to more than 100 countries. The latest pledge will bring the total number of vaccine doses donated by China to more than two billion.
However, observers questioned the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines after countries like Seychelles which took the hit of Sinopharm from China and used it for more than half of the country’s doses recorded a marked increase in cases of the virus despite the fact that 60% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Xi’s announcement comes less than a week after the Omicron coronavirus variant area. The variant was first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa. Although much is still unknown about the variant, its more than 50 mutations have led the WHO to warn that it represents a “very high” overall risk.
Read the original article on Initiated
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/push-vaccine-diplomacy-chinas-xi-062016215.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]