PNS replaced by robots? Re-read President Jokowi’s speech





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Number civil servant replaced by robots is widely discussed. This quotes President Joko Widodo’s speech or Jokowi at Bank Indonesia’s 2019 annual meeting. On the re-watch Business Through Youtube of the Bank of Indonesia, President Jokowi will take care of the economy apart from fiscal and monetary matters. These two things are the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance, Bank Indonesia and the Financial Services Authority. There are at least five things Jokowi wants to do. First of all, related to the simplification of bureaucracy. It was then that there was a plan to replace civil servants with robots. Jokowi’s idea is that he wants to reduce Steps 3 and 4 from 2020. The goal is for there to be speed and for every decision to be made if there is a change or turmoil so fast. “I have spoken to many computer experts [teknologi informasi]. If you can [PNS] replaced by AI [artificial intelligence/robot] so that there is speed, change, a good work culture and a new culture, “he said. The second effort, the development of human resources, will be at the center of its administration. Third, the development of infrastructure is continuing in order to link good agricultural areas to fishing centers. Fourth, is a simplification of the regulations which will be enacted in the form of an omnibus law. Finally, it concerns economic transformation. This last thing, Jokowi added, is also very important, namely the trade deficit which always occurs to disrupt the stability of the rupee. Indeed, Indonesia is very dependent on the prices of raw materials, significant imports, especially oil and gas, and imports of raw materials. For raw materials, it is not really a problem if the end product can be re-exported. “But it interferes with the volatility of the rupee, so I want to focus here without disturbing what the finance ministry is doing,” he said. Watch the selected videos below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi civil servant quality content

