Ghislaine Maxwell was second in command of Epstein’s jet: testimony





On Tuesday, the first full day of testimony in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, defense attorneys highlighted Epstein’s circle of acquaintances, naming former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, as well as Prince Andrew and other passengers aboard Epstein’s private planes. for the first time in court. They also sought to portray Epstein’s jets as occasional escapades rather than debauchery sex trafficking missions as the prosecution focused on Maxwell’s closeness to the late sex offender.

During continued questioning of longtime Epstein pilot Larry Visoski, Maxwell’s attorney Christian Everdell cited Clinton as an example of a passenger on Epstein’s private planes that Visoski would certainly have been told in advance, so that he can make the plane “look nice” and organize “special catering”.

Everdell also mentioned that Prince Andrew flew with Epstein, as did Trump, astronaut John Glenn, violinist Itzhak Perlman, Limited brand owner Les Wexner, Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker. “A lot of important people” had traveled on planes, he said. He noted that these celebrities might have a legitimate interest in protecting their privacy before asking Visoski for a nondisclosure agreement he signed as Epstein’s pilot. Visoski said the practice was “not at all” unusual and a “fairly normal demand” for private jet pilots.

Big name contacts were revealed in contrast to the many anonymous passengers, many of them women, who could have traveled from place to place on what the defense yesterday called a “Hampton Jitney in the air”. Maxwell’s lawyers appear determined to describe the journeys aboard Epstein’s jets – whose photo exhibits filed in court on Tuesday showed height increased over the years, from a Hawker Siddeley with a half- dozen rows of windows in a full Boeing 727, one that would have been dubbed the “Lolita Express” – as an occasional event. Everdell confirmed to Visoski that members of Epstein’s family often travel with him as “tagalongs.” Epstein would give someone a lift like you would give a car ride, “only in the air,” Everdell said. Visoski said he had never witnessed sexual acts or evidence of sexual acts on the plane, and that although he always kept the cockpit door closed, Epstein urged him to use the toilet at the back of one of the planes, which he had to cross. the passenger cabin to reach.

During her testimony, Visoski described Maxwell as Epstein’s “number two”, saying she handled finances, including her expense reports while employed. Maxwell sat next to his lawyer in a light-colored sweater, leaning down to speak during breaks and watching the proceedings behind a face mask.

Visoski said he recalled meeting Jane on the plane, the 14-year-old girl who the prosecution said targeted Epstein and Ghislaine at the Interlochen, Michigan arts summer camp. She was never told her age, he said, but told the prosecution that she was “a mature woman”, with “piercing powdery blue eyes.” Everdell later asked if she had had large breasts, appearing to be trying to make a connection between physical development and maturity. Visoski did not answer the question but repeated that she appeared to him to be “a mature woman”. The defense also asked if Jane actually traveled on the plane after meeting Visoski. He admitted that he could imagine her standing near the cockpit, but that he couldn’t imagine Jane in the passenger cabin the same way he could imagine more memorable passengers – like Clinton, he said. note.

In the second half of Tuesday, after Visoski testified, the victim the court calls Jane spoke for the first time. She testified about three categories of abuse she suffered between 1994 and 1996 when she was 14 to 16 years old. She said she was abused by Epstein alone, as well as by Epstein with Maxwell – whom she described as touching her breasts and teaching him how to massage Epstein from head to toe – and on other occasions with Epstein and other women older than her were in a situation that she described as an “orgy”. Most of the alleged abuse took place in massage rooms at Epstein’s. Jane testified that she traveled on the private jet between Palm Beach, where she lived, the New Mexico ranch and Epstein’s apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. When asked how many times Maxwell was in the room during his abuse, Jane replied that it was more than twice, but that she had trouble counting how many times. “Everything started to look the same,” she said.

Jane wore a black turtleneck with her long brown hair draped over her shoulders. She spoke about her troubled family life and feeling that she was not allowed to mourn the death of her father because her mother had forbidden her and her siblings to talk about their feelings in this way. growing. She recounted once her mother yelled at her and slapped her for speaking with a school guidance counselor about the loss of her father.

She said she received $ 2.9 million from Epstein’s estate as an accuser. She also said she had no financial interest in the outcome of the trial. “I always wanted to move on with my life,” she said, adding that she was proud to have her own husband, her own children and her own career. She said she wanted to remain anonymous because she feared “blaming the victim” and revealing her identity could damage her 22-year career as an actor. “If someone looks at me and that’s all they see,” she said, “I’m afraid he’ll hire me because of this.

During cross-examination, Jane pushed back the defense, whose questioning seemed intended to overturn the idea that Epstein had targeted her because she had grown up in the face of difficulties. Laura Menninger, one of Maxwell’s attorneys, spent several minutes trying to get him to confirm that she had lived in a “gated community” with a country club when she met Epstein. She said she wasn’t sure the door was closed and described it as “more than a clicker”. She said, “We’ve never been to a country club.” Menninger retrieved the documents from Jane’s candidacy for the Interlochen Performing Arts Summer Camp, asking her to confirm that the camp cost $ 4,000 and that she did not apply for financial assistance in 1994. “Yes, but I was a child,” she said, adding that she had not filled out the form.

The trial is expected to last around six weeks.

