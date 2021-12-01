Politics
Turkish lira under fire after Erdogan tells forex market to go for a hike
- USD / TRY moves towards 13.50, GBP / TRY moves up to 18.00
- After Erdogan says no to return on interest rates
- Looking to continue pushing back the hot money policy
- Said it’s not ideal for us in TV address
- Reject wear and manipulative pressure on TRY
- TRY nearly 40% undervalued on HSBC estimates
Above: Archival image of President Erdogan. Image G20 Argentina.
The Turkish lira fell to new all-time lows to open the midweek session following a TV interview in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan effectively told the financial markets to go increase their own budgets, before strongly suggest that further interest rate cuts may be on the way.
The losses of the Turkish lira snowballed overnight and into Wednesday’s European session when the USD / TRY broke above 13.50 for the first time and the pound-to-pound exchange rate declined. briefly traded above 18.00, bringing the 2021 gains to 81.9% and 79.9% respectively.
The losses overwhelmed the lira despite a robust recovery in Asian financial markets and came in the wake of a long and wide address by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which was televised Tuesday evening by state television channel TRT News.
With the new economic model, we are pushing back the hot money policy that will give high interest. We will support new investments, production and exports with low interest rates, ”President Erdogan told his interlocutors at one point.
“In order to reduce the rise [USD/TRY] rate, it is necessary to pay higher interest each time. This endlessly repeated process is a vicious cycle that transfers the country’s assets to global capital and makes the economy dependent, he added soon after.
President Erdogan was unambiguous when he insisted that there would be no turning back on an interest rate policy change in September that has since seen the Central Bank’s cash rate of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) reduced from 19% to 15%.
Above: GBP / TRY displayed at daily intervals alongside USD / TRY.
This first rate cut in September was the initial catalyst for what quickly turned into a scorching final quarter for the Turkish currency, which was weighed down by growing domestic demand for dollars and besieged by international speculators who bet heavily against the currency. read.
“The model that makes the rich rich is usury. Interest makes the rich richer and the poor poorer. Every time Turkey has taken a step out of the constraint of high interest, it has been exposed to manipulative pressure on the exchange rate, Erdogan told TRT News on Tuesday.
We will not allow them to destabilize growth and we will come out of this spiral. Those who don’t want this machine to be corrupted want to lure us back into this game with currency manipulation. Global financial circles and internal collaborators will not be able to achieve it this time around, he added.
The Turkish president reiterated firmly his somewhat unorthodox view that high interest rates lead to high inflation on Tuesday, a view that is described in political circles as a neo-Fisherite rebellion.
Another message that came out loud in Tuesday’s address was that lower borrowing costs are a fundamental prerequisite or necessary ingredient for his government’s overall economic strategy.
Above: Some remarks from the Turkish president. Click on the image for a closer inspection.
We are now moving forward with the goal of becoming an economy which does not run a current account deficit and does not finance this deficit with external debt, but earns foreign currency and produces a current account surplus, and we are very close to that goal. , Erdogan said.
Permanent exchange rate stability can be achieved not by borrowing short-term currencies at high interest rates, but by earning foreign exchange through exports, tourism and other service income, a. he also added.
Tuesday’s remarks and the market’s response on Wednesday are a strong indication that in the short term at least, the Turkish currency could face further tough times.
We see the TRY reach a similar undervaluation to 2018. Therefore, we increase our USD-TRY forecast to 12.50 by the end of 2021 (previously 9.80) and see the upward movement expand at 14.0 in 2022. We accept that the uncertainties around our forecasts are high. The USD-TRY rise could be faster, said Murat Toprak, CEEMEA FX strategist at HSBC, writing in a research note only on Monday.
Toprak and the HSBC team estimated on Monday that the pound’s 30% undervaluation could expand to 40% by the middle of next year, though the scale of the pound’s losses in recent days suggests that a larger haircut may now materialize much sooner. .
Source: HSBC Research.
