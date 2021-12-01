Skip the “Xi” variant? It should have been called that from the start

In case anyone still needs to be convinced that the World Health Organization is a puppet of the Chinese Communist regime, the WHO decided last week to to jump the letter “Xi” of the Greek alphabet to name the next variant of COVID-19, jumping directly to Omicron, in an apparent effort not to offend Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

The WHO has also ignored the letter “Nu”, which just precedes “Xi”, because of its potential for confusion with the word “new”. But his excuse for ignoring the last name of the leader of the Chinese Communist Party was less buyable.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic Recount The New York Times that the organization’s policy is to avoid “offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group.” He also noted that “Xi” is a common surname, but many are not convinced the world organization is not simply continuing its streak of bowing to China.

As early as January 2020, after all, the WHO acted as a mouth for the CCP’s disinformation about the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, spreading lies that cost lives by delaying the world’s ability to prepare for the virus so quickly. “Preliminary investigations carried out by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the new #coronavirus,” the WHO tweeted in January 2020.

Preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China. – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

WHO has also peddled CCP propaganda on the island nation of Taiwan, conforming to the Communist government’s line that Taiwan is under its rule.

But rather than protect Xi Jinping from having his feelings hurt, the WHO and everyone else should blame Xi for spreading lies and silencing whistleblowers while allowing the virus, which has since allegedly been reported. kill more than 5 million people, to spread.

Chinese leaders have not officially notify WHO on the new virus until January 3, 2020, although by Dec. 27 2019, the virus had already been sequenced and several people, including a healthcare professional, were infected. When Chinese authorities finally contacted the WHO, they simply reported it as “viral pneumonia of unknown cause.”

Also before China bothered to report the virus to the WHO, Dr Li Wenliang, a doctor from Wuhan, on December 30, 2019, denounced that “several people who have been in contact with the seafood market de Hua Nan were diagnosed with SARS. case and quarantined at the hospital where he worked.

As Helen Raleigh noted for The Federalist in 2020, “The WHO praised the Chinese government for its’ transparency ‘, yet Wuhan police have started rounding up Li and other doctors on New Years Day to’ have manufactured, disseminated and rumored. “says he died of COVID-19 in early February, although his first tests for COVID were negative and he only tested positive after being hospitalized.

Another Wuhan doctor, Dr Ai Fen, spoke out after Li’s death, saying she was also forced to remain silent by authorities. Two weeks later, she was missing, according to information from “60 Minutes Australia”.

Just two weeks ago, the emergency manager at Wuhan Central Hospital went public, saying authorities had prevented her and her colleagues from warning the world. She has now disappeared, we do not know where she is. # 60mins – 60 minutes in Australia (@ 60Mins) March 29, 2020

In April 2020, the Chinese authorities limit academic research into the origins of the virus. In August 2021, China rejected WHO’s attempt to re-probe the origins of the virus. To make matters worse, during the pandemic’s first year, U.S. corporate media wholeheartedly embraced propaganda that the virus came from bats, with big tech companies going so far as to censor suggestions that COVID-19 could come from a Wuhan. laboratory.

Since then, of course, the theory that the virus has leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan has gained legitimacy, forcing the media to reverse their claims that the theory had been “debunked.” Evidence has also since come to light that implicates Dr.Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in funding coronavirus gain-of-function research at places like the Institute of Virology in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, the leftists have covered the CCP with insistent that to call the disease the “Wuhan virus” was racist, although diseases from Ebola to Zika virus to Lyme disease have long been named after their place of origin, in addition to even more titles manifest as the “Spanish flu”. (In June, WHO update its variant naming guide to using the Greek alphabet instead of using each variant’s place of origin.)

Not only is it ridiculous and pathetic of the WHO to skip a letter of the Greek alphabet in order to appease the Chinese dictator’s ego, the world should have called this disease the Xi virus from the start. Arguably, no one – with the possible exception of Dr Fauci – has done more to prevent the world from responding appropriately to the virus and finding out the truth about its origins.

Xi Jinping deserves much worse than having a COVID variant named after him. For now, that’s the least we can do.