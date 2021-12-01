Boris Johnson ‘broke Covid lockdown rules’ with Downing Street Christmas parties

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

When the country grappled with the second lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized a festive party at Number 10, it was claimed

Boris Johnson and his Downing Street staff have been accused of breaking Covid rules by attending parties at Number 10 in the run-up to last Christmas.

The Prime Minister delivered a speech during a crowded departure for a senior official last November, as the country was in the throes of its second lockdown.

Then a few days before Christmas, with London in Tier 3 restrictions, members of its best team threw their own Downing Street party.

Officials spilled glasses of wine during a Christmas quiz and a secret Santa Claus while the rest of the country was forced to stay at home.















Picture: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)



About 40 or 50 people would have been crammed side by side in a medium-sized hall at number 10 for each of the two events.

It was a Covid nightmare, a source said.

The revelations come after Chief Health Officer Dr Jenny Harries warned people should cut back on socializing over Christmas to curb future outbreaks of Covid.

But Mr Johnson today dismissed the idea that festive parties should be done away with, adding: We don’t want people to cancel such events.

In explosive revelations, a source told the Mirror that there had been numerous social gatherings in Downing Street last year as the public faced restrictions.















Picture: AFP via Getty Images)



They even suggested there were still parties in the apartment Mr Johnson shares with his wife, adding: Carries is addicted to them.

There were also allegations of a third, smaller rally on November 13, the night Dominic Cummings walked out of No 10, “where they were all in full plaster.”

The PM had his own touch with death when he was hospitalized for Covid in April 2020 – but that didn't seem to change his attitude.















Picture: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street)



Another source claimed: As senior officials urged caution and there was a message to the public, the PM gave the impression that he could be very relaxed in No 10.

He closed his eyes or, on some occasions, looked after himself while everyone was locked up.

The official No.10 Staff Christmas Party was canceled and officials reportedly settled for a Zoom quiz instead.

But the departure still took place on November 27 while the unofficial Christmas party, which the Prime Minister did not attend, took place on December 18.

A legal expert claimed that the events could even have been punishable by a fine of 10,000 people.

Downing Street did not deny the claims, but a spokesperson said: Covid rules were followed at all times.

A spokeswoman for Ms Johnson denied hosting parties in the apartment while restrictions were in place, adding: This is utter nonsense.

“Ms Johnson has always followed the rules for the coronavirus and it is categorically wrong to suggest otherwise.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)



Last November, Mr Johnson plunged the country into its second nationwide lockdown for four weeks with people being asked to work from home and all indoor socialization banned.

The following month, London entered Tier 2 restrictions which prohibited households from mingling indoors.

On December 16, the capital, which had the highest rates of Covid cases in the country, moved to level 3 which prohibited any mixing indoors, except in domestic bubbles.

The only possible legal way for either gathering to take place was if it was “reasonably necessary for the work” under the regulations.

Downing Street staff have been rated as key workers throughout the pandemic.

Their offices have been set up to be secure against Covid, with Plexiglas screens between the desks and hand sanitizing stations.

The rule of six was regularly enforced during meetings and the number of people allowed to see the prime minister at any time was strictly limited, while social distancing was in place.

PM officials worked long hours, often late at night as the government struggled to deal with the pandemic.

However, sources claimed Operation 10 attempted to justify the rallies because the participants all worked in the same building.

One said: It’s hard to arbitrate because there is huge amounts of work going on – every now and then until the wee hours of the morning.

They usually kept the rules, it was just these events that happened from time to time that drove him on.

But another source suggested letting off steam was no excuse for the scale of the rallies that took place in the run-up to last Christmas.

Tell that to doctors, nurses and social workers, ”they said.

Litany of Violations

Robert jenrick, then Secretary of Communities, traveled 40 miles to see his parents during the first lockdown.

No10 help Dominique cummings broke lockdown rules in April 2020 when he drove 260 miles to County Durham while suffering from symptoms of Covid. He then made a 60 mile round trip to Barnard Castle for a day with his family. The Prime Minister supported him.

Health Secretary Matt hancock resigned after being photographed clinch with Gina Coladangelo in June 2021.

Nimco Ali, a close friend of PM’s wife Carrie Johnson, spent the night with her and Mr. Johnson during the peak of the coronavirus lockdown last Christmas.