It’s starting to get very old: QAnon follower writes letter to Trump





A QAnon follower wrote an open letter to former President Donald Trump complaining about shared predictions within the movement that did not come true.

Danny Warren posted the letter to a QAnon group with thousands of members on Sunday on the Telegram social media platform. He said he became more deeply engaged in the conspiracy movement in January and anticipated an event called Red October, which did not materialize.

Red October is the baseless claim that global elites, cannibals and pedophiles are rounded up and arrested along with their enablers around the world.

Mr Warren wrote that he had become disillusioned with the repeated predictions of arrests which never came true.

In early October, we heard about Red October, with rumors of mass arrests around the world, Mr Warren wrote. The experts at Q have given us to understand that November must be THE month.

We did not see anything happening, he added. I told a few of my awake friends that it would either be the best Thanksgiving ever or the worst. Guess which one it was?

The existence of the letter was initially reported by Newsweek.

Followers of QAnon sometimes refer to each other as awake in reference to The Great Awakening, yet another event that never happened, in which Mr. Trump was supposed to institute martial warfare and send his political opponents to war. prison in January.

For months, I anticipated each day with enthusiasm knowing that I was watching my president and his patriotic crews reclaim our country and our freedom, he added. I’m losing that excitement now. It is starting to get very old. I won’t check Lin [Woods] page, or [General Michael] Flynn, or whatever for quite a while. I already fed up.

On a personal level, my wife is struggling physically, Mr Warren wrote. She suffers from an autoimmune disease that causes her more and more pain and suffering over the weeks.

Like many other QAnon adherents, Mr Warren said his family thought it was crazy to believe the claims emanating from the movement.

He wrote that his wife could use a medical bed, as were two of our children who received the vaccine. They think I’m crazy for believing in all of this. And how many millions more across the country need a medical bed? My family is in trouble and so is our country.

The letter was also addressed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, retired General Michael Flynn and John F Kennedy Jr if he is still alive or anyone pulling the strings.

JFK Jr died in 1999.

Mr. Trump is an important figure to supporters of QAnon, with some believing that he will be fired to the White House or that he is still president and that Joe Bidens’ presidency is a hoax. Some conspiracy theorists believe that Mr. Trump will expose some prominent Hollywood actors, business owners and Democrats as pedophiles and cannibals and that they will be forced to stand trial and be executed.

The allegations have no factual basis and have been repeatedly debunked. One of the predictions that never came true was that members of the global elite cabal would be arrested when Mr Bidens was inaugurated in January.

When Mr Biden came to the presidency earlier this year, some QAnon supporters began to support the idea without any facts that his electoral success was based on widespread electoral fraud.

Mr. Trump backed Republicans who backed his unsubstantiated fraud claims, including some who attended a QAnon convention in Las Vegas.

Some in the movement also clung to claims seen as off the beaten track, even by other QAnon followers.

Hundreds of people gathered in Dallas, Texas earlier this year, expecting to see JFK Jr alive and well, and that he would declare Mr. Trump the real president.

