Gerindra Trust Jokowi on Cabinet reshuffle





Jakarta – The latest news on reshuffle The Indonesian maju cabinet was widely discussed on Wednesday, December 8. The Gerindra party has said it will not influence President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s decisions on reshuffle cabinet. “We are not trying to influence him at all,” Party Secretary General Gerindra Ahmad Muzani told reporters on Wednesday (1/12/2021). According to him, Gerindra trusts Jokowi completely forreshuffle cabinet. The reason, reshuffle The Cabinet is the prerogative of the President. “Gerindra has full confidence in President Jokowi to take action as the incumbent and head of government. Do you want to do something? ” reshuffle, We will leave it to the president because it is the president’s prerogative, “Muzani explained. Previously reported, the latest news regarding reshuffle Forward Indonesian Cabinet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) -Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. rumors, reshuffle cabinet took place on Wednesday Pon, December 8. News on reshuffle The firm has been booming for 2 months, especially after PAN joined the firm Advanced Indonesia. The seat of the Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, which was prepared by Jokowi under the new presidential regulations, is also mentioned as being linked reshuffle. Referring to the habit of President Jokowi in reshuffle, Wednesday 8 is Wednesday Book. Will President Jokowi announce reshuffle That day? PPP MP Arsul Sani answers the question reshuffle. Arsul answered half-jokingly. “Reshuffle? I first asked the palace gecko, ”Arsul said jokingly at the Senayan parliamentary complex in central Jakarta (Jakpus) on Monday (11/29/2021). Arsul said, based on his experience, that information about cabinet shuffles was rarely released by President Jokowi. In fact, he continued, the leaders of the political parties did not know. “Yesterday, during Pak Jokowi, yes, this was never discussed, including with the leadership of the political parties, never in advance,” he said. According to him, the announcement of the cabinet reshuffle to the political parties of the new government coalition was made by Jokowi at least two days before D-Day. He said the notification was not complete, but only to parts. (shelf / fig)

