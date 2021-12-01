



It’s almost a cliché to say that many Americans take freedom for granted, but any poll on the streets asking people to name the Five First Amendment freedoms always gives dismal results. Boston Celtic star Enes Kanter knows freedom. On Monday, the Turkish-born player was sworn in as a new U.S. citizen and announced he was taking Freedom’s last name in celebration. The center said it would keep Kanter as a middle name, out of respect for his parents, whom he hasn’t seen in person since 2015. Kanter was banished from Turkey, where his parents live, and his passport was canceled in 2017 due to his criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He is the notorious dictator who jailed critics, journalists and just about anyone in Turkey who said a mean word about him. Speaking to reporters after taking the citizenship oath and getting her name change approved, Freedom said America has taught me so much. You have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press. Just because of what you write you are not in jail. But so many of your colleagues in Turkey are suffering and are in prison for doing their job. Enes Kanter Freedom will continue to defend human rights in Turkey and for the Uyghurs, an oppressed and often imprisoned Muslim minority in China. Freedom slammed the International Olympic Committee for planning the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, something NBA executives have been silent about as they know there is a large following in China for basketball. American and for products approved by the NBA. Some Celtics fans might dismiss Freedom as a kickoff that is now part of his fifth NBA team, including his second time with the Celtics. But it’s refreshing to know someone who sees real-life oppression and tyranny in their homeland, as well as China, will publicly embrace freedom in America and proudly wear it as their name on the Celtic jersey. from Boston # 13. (For those still wondering about the five freedoms of the First Amendment: freedom of religion, speech, the press, the right to assemble, and the right to petition the government for redress of grievances.)

