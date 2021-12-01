Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform





President Joko Widodo made a statement after planting rice with farmers in Buluagung Village, Karangan District, Trenggalek Regency, East Java Province, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Photo: BPMI Setpres / Laily Rachev President Joko Widodo appreciated the increased productivity of farmers thanks to the new dams that have been completed, including the Tugu and Gongseng dams in East Java. Previously, farmers could harvest rice twice and once palawija, now they can harvest rice three times and secondary crops once. That’s what the president said in his statement after planting rice with farmers in Buluagung Village, Karangan District, Trenggalek Regency, East Java Province on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. We hope that with the Tugu Dam, which was completed and can be used earlier, the farmers said they can now harvest two rice and one crop.With the Tugu Dam, water flowed into the rice fields, here it will be possible to harvest rice three times. , once palawija, so that the productivity of each hectare in the regency of Trenggalek can increase significantly, said the president. The head of state explained that the global production of rice in the province of East Java reached 5.7 million tons. This figure is sufficient to meet the needs of East Java and to supply the other provinces nationally. We know that this year, 2021 until today, we have not imported rice at all and in fact our stock is still in a very good position, he added. The president believes that the presence of dams completed in recent years is starting to bear fruit, including increasing the productivity of farmers so that total production across the country also increases. On this occasion, the President also received the aspirations of a certain number of farmers, in particular those related to fertilizers and agricultural production equipment. The president said he would order the agriculture minister to follow through on those aspirations. “I think we will talk about it later in Jakarta and for the Minister of Agriculture to resolve the difficulties in this area as soon as possible,” he said. During the rice planting event in an area of ​​75 hectares, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Minister of Public Works and Social Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno , Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Regent of Trenggalek Mochamad Nur Arifin, and Bojonegoro Regent Anna Muawanah. (BPMI Setpres)

