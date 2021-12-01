Trump warns Boris Johnson makes ‘big mistake’ in backing wind farms





Donald Trump has warned Boris Johnson that he is making a big mistake by supporting ridiculous wind farms to push the UK towards a net zero carbon economy. The former US president said he still loved the UK prime minister, but claimed he was wrong in supporting renewable wind power. The UK has emerged as a world leader in wind power, particularly offshore, and Mr Johnson has been pushing for Britain to become what Saudi Arabia is to oil in a bid to reach zero net by 2050. Investments in technology over the past decade or more have led to the construction of the world’s largest wind farm, Hornsea One, in the North Sea off the East Yorkshire coast. But Mr Trump, in an interview with former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, said the UK was destroying its landscape by allowing the installation of the turbines. Speaking to Mr Farage on GB News, the businessman who owns golf courses in Scotland and Ireland said: He’s wrong, Boris is wrong if he’s facing the wind. He’s making a big mistake. The former White House holder called wind power the most expensive form of energy. In comments made in Florida yesterday (Monday) and due for air this week, Mr Trump said: I think the wind is, I think it’s ridiculous. The Single-Term President added: Remember that every 10 years you have to replace these monsters. And a lot of times they don’t care. Do you know what they are doing? They just let them rot. They kill all the birds, they are so bad. Despite criticism, Mr Trump, defeated by Joe Biden in last year’s presidential election, said he liked the prime minister, who he said had become more liberal.





I love it. I get on well with him. I always got along with him, Mr Trump said. “He went a bit on the more liberal side. But I will tell you energetically, I am surprised that he allows this to happen because you have one of the most beautiful countries in the world. And you destroy it with all these wind turbines everywhere. Mr. Johnson has not always been an advocate for wind power. In 2013, he said that wind farms cannot remove the skin from rice pudding. The interview with Mr Trump, which covers a variety of topics including the royal family, the presidential election, the subsequent riots on Capitol Hill, Black Lives Matter, the migrant crisis in the US and UK and the issue whether he plans to run for office again, is due to air at 7 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday). For more stories about where you live, visit InYourZone

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/politics/trump-warns-boris-johnson-making-22326069 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos