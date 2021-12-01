Jokowi inaugurates 7 members of the National Disability Commission





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially inaugurated the members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (KND) at the Jakarta State Palace today Wednesday (1/12/2021). Monitored via Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday (1/12/2021), the inauguration procession started at 14.55 WIB. Meanwhile, Jokowi takes the oath of office for seven candidates for members of the National Commission for People with Disabilities. “By God, I swear that I will be faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945. And apply all laws and regulations in a direct manner for the sake of my dedication to the nation and the country,” said Jokowi. follow-up of the participants at the inauguration, Wednesday (1/12/2021) After reading the presidential decree (Keppres), seven members of the National Commission for People with Disabilities were sworn in before Jokowi. They promised to do their job to the best of their ability. Note, previously, Jokowi published Presidential Regulation (Perpres) 68 of 2020 regarding the National Commission on Disabilities which explains that the National Commission for Disabilities is an independent, non-structural institution. Then the regulation also explains that the National Commission for People with Disabilities is accountable to the President. The mission of the National Commission for People with Disabilities is to monitor, evaluate and promote the implementation of respect, protection and fulfillment of the rights of people with disabilities. Here are the seven members of the National Disability Commission: 1. Dante Rigmalia as chairman of the National Commission on Disability and member 2. Deka Kurniawan as vice president and member 3. Eka Prastama Widiyanta as a member 4. Kikin retired Tarigan Sibero as a member 5. Fatimah Asri Mutmainah as a member 6. Jonna Aman Damanik as a member 7. Rahmita Maun Harahap as a member. For your information, the inauguration was carried out on the basis of Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 53 M of 2021 appointing the members of the National Commission for People with Disabilities. As for the term of office of the members of this institution for five years. “The mandate of the members of the National Commission of the Disabled is 5 years after the investiture”, declared the presidential military secretary while reading the presidential decree, quoted on the YouTube account of the presidential secretariat. Watch the selected videos below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi quality content

