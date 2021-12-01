Donald Trump Jr rants against Christmas decor of Jill Bidens’ asshole in bizarre defense of stepmom Melania





Donald Trump Jr mocked First Lady Jill Bidens’ Christmas decorations at the White House on Tuesday, in a bizarre defense of his predecessor Melania Trump.

It’s the first Christmas that Ms. Biden will have at the White House, and many were delighted to see how her decorations compared to the previous four years of darker themed decor on display by Ms. Trump.

Anyone who has ever criticized Melanias’ Christmas decorations must apologize right now, Mr Trump said, sharing a comparison of the two decors in an Instagram post.

In another photo on the same post he said: Less expectation! Brandon’s official administration. He was referring to the slogan “Let go Brandon”, which is intended to insult US President Joe Biden. The tagline is a euphemism for F *** Joe Biden in conservative circles stemming from a misunderstood chant during a NASCAR race in October.

Mr Trump captioned his Instagram post: If we lowered our expectations any further, we had to turn into a country of S-holes.

The Dr Bidens decorations incorporated a lighter feel.

His gingerbread house also featured an intricate landscape and featured a hospital, gas station, school, post office, and grocery store alongside White House observers. Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Bidens’ Christmas decorations aren’t as stylish or surreal as the Trump-approved looks that came before them, The New York Times wrote. He added that while there is a lot of joy and shine, but against the backdrop of recent White House vacation styles, it’s positively accessible.

The theme for the 2021 White House holiday season is Gifts from the Heart.

Ms. Trump has in the past been criticized for her darker-themed Christmas decorations.

She was also caught in an audio leak saying I was working on Christmas stuff, you know who cares about Christmas stuff and decorations? But I have to do it, right?

We heard her say: And then I do it, and I say I’m working on Christmas and planning Christmas and they say: What about the kids who are separated? Give me a fucking break.

Meanwhile, on Donald Trump Jrs’ Instagram post, several conservative observers criticized the decorations and also found an opportunity to criticize the Biden administration.

These Christmas decorations are as much a trash fire as this administration, wrote one user.

