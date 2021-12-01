Turkish lira stabilizes after record as Erdogan doubles





The Turkish lira held steady on Wednesday after dropping to a new high overnight as the president doubled his pre-election strategy of sharp rate cuts.

The currency has lost up to 47% of its value this year, down around 30% in November alone [Getty]

The Turkish lira held steady on Wednesday after falling to a new high of 14 per dollar overnight as President Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his pre-election strategy of sharp rate cuts despite soaring inflation and widespread criticism. The lira stood at 13.40 against the US currency at 07:31 GMT, stable from Tuesday’s close when it slumped 8.6%. The greenback also benefited from hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve. The currency has lost up to 47% of its value this year, down about 30% in November alone, rapidly eroding Turkish incomes and savings, shattering household budgets and even forcing them to shrink. scramble to find imported drugs. Erdogan, for the fifth time in less than two weeks, defended monetary easing, which most economists called reckless, in an interview with state television. TRT Tuesday night. He said there was “no turning back” to the new policy. “We will see that interest rates will drop significantly and therefore there will be an improvement in exchange rates before the elections,” he said. Votes are set for mid-2023 at the latest. “This is a dangerous experiment that Erdogan is trying to conduct and the market is trying to warn him of the consequences,” said Brian Jacobsen, Wisconsin-based, senior investment strategist in multi-asset solutions at Allspring Global Investments. “The price of imports is likely to rise as the pound falls, making inflation worse. Foreign investment could be scared off, making it more difficult to finance growth. credit carry a higher risk of default, ”he added. “Investors are getting more and more nervous.… It’s a toxic brew.” Last month’s sell-off was one of the biggest the pound has suffered, comparable to the crises the major emerging market economy faced in 2018, 2001 and 1994. Erdogan’s AK party, which came to power following the 2001 crisis, has seen its support drop in opinion polls, which show Erdogan would lose to the most likely opponents of the presidential election. Since September, the central bank has lowered its key rate by 400 basis points to 15% under pressure from Erdogan, leaving real rates deeply negative, with inflation close to 20%. It is generally expected to drop again in December. The opposition called for an immediate policy reversal and early elections. Economists say the depreciation and accelerating inflation – which is expected to reach 30% next year largely due to the currency’s devaluation – will derail Erdogan’s plan. Virtually every other central bank is raising rates or about to do so. November inflation data will be released on Friday and a Reuters a poll predicts it will reach an annual rate of 20.7%, the highest level in three years. Inflation figures for Istanbul will be released at 09:00 GMT on Thursday. The purchasing managers index (PMI) for manufacturing on Wednesday showed factory activity increased in November to 52, from 51.2 a month earlier, with new export orders and increased production. (Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alaraby.co.uk/news/turkish-lira-steadies-after-record-low-erdogan-doubles-down The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos