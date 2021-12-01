PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN CHAIRPED THE FEDERAL CABINET MEETING IN ISLAMABAD





Federal Minister Asad Omar briefed Cabinet on the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron. The meeting was informed that the new variant originated in Africa. According to the first reports, the rate of spread is very high. The cabinet called for the implementation of COVID SOPs such as the use of masks in public places, social distancing and vaccinations for public safety. * Cabinet has been informed of the introduction of the electronic voting machine and the empowerment of overseas Pakistanis to vote. Federal Minister Shibli Faraz gave a presentation on the purchase of electronic voting machines, staff training, responsibilities of relevant agencies, public awareness campaign and timely delivery. The cabinet expressed serious concerns over the release of a video of alleged vote-buying in the AN 133 by-elections. The cabinet said such illegal actions were undemocratic. In view of the transparency, the Cabinet asked the relevant departments to clarify the audit report on the package for COVID-19. The Financial Advisor presented the Federal Cabinet with a comparative review of commodity prices. * Weekly inflation fell to 0.67%. * The prices of 5 commodities have experienced a downward trend. * The Cabinet has been informed that apart from the prices of ghee and tea leaves in the region, the prices of all other household items are lower in Pakistan. These items include flour, grams, dal mash, dal mung, tomato, onion, chicken, and gasoline. The Cabinet was informed that the prices of flour, sugar, lentils and gram lentils in Sindh are much higher than in other provinces. The Cabinet expressed serious concerns about rising commodity prices in Sindh. * The Petroleum Division informed the Cabinet of vacant CEO and CEO positions in organizations reporting to the division. The Cabinet was informed that at present 04 positions are vacant for which an appointment process is underway. * On the recommendation of the Ministry of Aviation, the Cabinet approved the renewal of the aviation licenses of M / S SERENE AIR, M / S AIRBLUE, M / S PIACL and M / S PRINCELY JETS within the framework of the National Policy Aviation 2019. * The Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Aviation, approved the demarcation of high-rise buildings around airports under the rules of the Civil Aviation Authority. The height limit for buildings in the Islamabad Blue Zone has been set at 1,000 feet. The decision will also help prevent the rampant spread of urban boundaries, save vegetables and preserve farmland. * On the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce, the Cabinet authorized staff stationed at the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran to import personal vehicles for repatriation under the hardship policy. * On the recommendation of the Home Office, the Cabinet approved increasing the visa period from 120 days to 150 days for those arriving in Pakistan from Tablighi Jamaat from overseas. The Cabinet also approved the granting of a 45-day visa on arrival for Tablighi Jamaat. Visas can be obtained through the online visa portal. Procedure approved by the Cabinet for the appointment of the President of the EOBI (Institution for Old Age Benefits for Employees). This appointment will be made as part of the competitive process of the 2020 Leadership Ladder Policy. * The Cabinet on the recommendation of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has postponed the approval of the issuance of promoter licenses to employment abroad. The Cabinet ordered that a procedure be developed within a week to review the work of these promoters. Particular care should be taken to ensure that promoters do not illegally charge extra money to those traveling abroad. * The Cabinet ratified the decisions taken at the Institutional Reform Committee meeting held on November 12, 2021. The meeting recommended the reorganization of Pakistan Gems and Jewelery Development Company. * The Council of Ministers ratified the decisions taken at the meeting of the Energy Committee held on November 18, 2021. The Energy Committee recommended a gas load management plan for the winter of 2021-22 and the creation of an oil depot at Kemari Karachi. Gas load management plan for winter 2021-22: – * Domestic gas will be reserved for domestic consumers only because of its low cost. The CNG sector will be closed from December 1, 2021 to February 15, 2022. Gas supply to PPIs and fertilizer plants will continue. * Gas ​​supply to industries in the export sector will continue. * LNG power plants will receive 5% additional gas. * Electricity prices have been reduced for domestic consumers in winter (Rs. 12.96 per kWh) to cope with the gas shortage. * The gas saved from CNG, cement and captive energy will be used for domestic consumption. * A public awareness campaign is launched to save gasoline. * On the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce, the Cabinet approved the import of MONTANIDE OIL from France for the treatment of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle in the Punjab. * On the recommendation of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a selection committee for the appointment of the President of ITNE and the President of the Press Council of Pakistan. The selection committee for the president of ITNE will be composed of the Minister of Information, the Secretary of Information, the Secretary of Additional Information, level 21 representatives of the establishment’s division and the Ministry of law. The selection committee for the chairman of the Pakistan Press Council will be composed of the Minister of Information, the Secretary of Information, Additional Information Secretary, representatives of the Establishment Division and the Ministry of Law . * The Cabinet approved the appointment of Muhammad Saleem as chairman of the Privatization Commission. * The Federal Minister of Industry and Production gave a detailed briefing to Cabinet on the current stock and prices of fertilizers in the country. The meeting was informed that this year, fertilizer companies distributed 53% more fertilizer to dealers in Sindh compared to the previous year, due to a shortage of urea in Punjab and other areas. other areas and the price had increased. However, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, measures were taken to reduce this gap and against hoarders, which resulted in an average drop of Rs. 400 per bag. At present, a sack of urea is available in Gujranwala for Rs. 1850. There is a surplus of 200,000 tons of fertilizer compared to domestic demand. The Cabinet was informed that an online portal has been set up to monitor the supply of fertilizer through which the federal government, provinces and all district governments can monitor movements and stocks of fertilizers. The Punjab has taken several measures since November 13 to curb the hoarding of fertilizers. Among them, 347 FIRs, 244 arrests, 21,111 inspections, 480 warehouse seals and fines of Rs 2.79 crore were imposed. In addition, control rooms have been set up in each district where complaints related to fertilizer shortage, hoarding and profitability can be filed. Checkpoints have been set up at provincial borders to combat smuggling. Amendments are made to the relevant laws against hoarding and profit, according to which informants will be rewarded in proportion to the assets confiscated. * The Cabinet ratified the decisions taken at the Economic Coordination Committee meeting held on November 29, 2021. * Approval of holding a special meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers in Pakistan. * Approval of aid of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan.

Disclaimer

The Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on November 30, 2021 and is solely responsible for the information it contains. Distributed by Public, unedited and unmodified, on December 01, 2021 10:10:06 UTC.

Public now 2021

06: 15aMOLECLAR TEMPLATES, INC. : Other events, financial statements and exposures (form 8-K)

QA

06: 15aALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO: Regulation FD Disclosure, financial statements and supporting documents (form 8-K)

QA

06: 15aASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. : entering into a material definitive agreement, creating a direct financial obligation or an obligation under an off-balance sheet arrangement of a registrant, unregistered sale of equity securities (Form 8-K)

QA

06: 15a TEJON RANCH CO: Signing of an important definitive agreement, disclosure of FD regulations, financial statements and exhibits (Form 8-K)

QA

06: 15aSLAM CORP. : Creation of a direct financial obligation or obligation under an off-balance sheet arrangement of a registrant, financial statements and supporting documents (Form 8-K)

QA

06: 15aBTCS INC. : Change of Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Documents (form 8-K)

QA

06: 15aPING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. : FD Disclosure regulation (form 8-K)

QA

06: 15aKROMI LOGISTIK AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

equalizer

06: 12aRIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORP: Completion of the acquisition or disposal of assets, notice of delisting or non-compliance with a rule or standard for maintaining listing; Transfer of registration, significant modification of the rights of holders of securities, changes of control or of domain name holder, modifications of the articles of association or regulations; Change of year, financial statements and supporting documents (form 8-K)

QA

06: 11aLi Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin co-chair the 26th regular meeting in the presence of Han Zheng

COULD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/news/latest/PRIME-MINISTER-IMRAN-KHAN-CHAIRED-MEETING-OF-THE-FEDERAL-CABINET-IN-ISLAMABAD–37177691/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos