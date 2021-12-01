Everything we learned from Boris Johnson’s Covid press conference

Boris Johnson has pledged to ‘throw it all in’ when deploying the Covid booster jab this winter, as the number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant has reached 22.

The Prime Minister said at least 400 military personnel will help the NHS and volunteers deliver jabs, with centers popping up like Christmas trees.

Mr Johnson, speaking at the Number 10 press conference, also appeared to clash with one of his top scientists over whether people should be hosting social events this Christmas.

Omicron case confirmed in Liverpool as Covid recall plan urgently accelerates

Here is all we learned.

Booster jabs for all

Everyone eligible for a coronavirus booster vaccine will be offered one by the end of January, Mr Johnson said as he pledged another big UK vaccination effort to fight the Omicron variant.

He said: “The goal we have set for ourselves is to offer a reminder to all eligible people by the end of January.

We’ve already made nearly 18 million boosters across the UK, but we still have millions to make to protect the most vulnerable.

Then get the cohorts down quickly and working with the decentralized administrations we want to increase capacity across the UK to the levels we achieved in the previous vaccination effort.

We were going to do everything to make sure that everyone who qualifies is offered this booster, as I said, in a little over two months.





Can we continue to socialize?







UK Health Security Agency director Dr Jenny Harries said people could do their part to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant by reducing the number of social contacts they have.

In a series of aired interviews, Dr Harries said: If we all decrease our social contacts a bit, it actually helps keep the variant at bay.

But Boris Johnson said there was no need to change the general guidelines on how people should live their lives.

He said: “The guidelines remain the same and we are trying to take a balanced and proportionate approach.”

Christmas parties and nativity scenes can take place

Mr Johnson said the government did not want people to cancel Christmas parties or nurseries.

He said at today’s press conference: We don’t want people to cancel such events. We think the best thing for kids is to be in school, as I’ve said many times throughout this pandemic.

What we are doing is trying to take a balanced and proportionate approach to the particular risk that appears to be posed by Omicron, or is certainly posed by Omicron, focusing in particular on border measures.

And we think that’s the right way to go for now, until we know more and until we can get more boosters, like we said, in people’s arms. .

Return from home counseling work?

England is now the only country in the UK where the government has not issued guidelines for working from home.

Mr Johnson said it was not something he currently believes is necessary.

He added: We have a set of measures that we put in place to deal with the Delta variant that mainly rolled out the vaccine, and it worked.

And I repeat what I said earlier about the number of deaths and hospitalizations on the decline.

We now have a particular problem to deal with, the potential seeding of the new Omicron variant, and here what we want to do is focus particularly on tough measures at the borders.

Will there be another lockdown?

Mr Johnson said he believed it was extremely unlikely that another lockdown would be needed, but said he was not ruling anything out.

He said: We haven’t ruled anything out, I have to tell you.

I think another lockdown like the one we’ve had before is extremely unlikely, I’ll be frank with you about that. But we keep everything under constant control.

In our fight against the Delta variant, we think it went mostly our way or the way we intended, so although the cases remain high or high, you see a drop in admissions to hospital and a drop in the death toll, and that’s the crucial thing we’ve been following.

So at the moment we haven’t seen any reason to switch to Plan B but, as I’ve told you many times before, we need to keep this under review.

But the measures we’re talking about to deal with Omicron are, as I’ve said, separate.

