Minister of State Secretary: Jokowi has no plans for reshuffle, Deputy Minister does not need to be filled





Cabinet reshuffle problemreshuffle) is still widely heard today. However, Secretary of State Pratikno said that currently President Joko Widodo has no plans to reshuffle his assistants.. He also dismissed news of a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, December 8. Previously, it was rumored that Jokowi shuffles cabinet seats on an auspicious day according to the Javanese calendar, namely Pon Wednesday. “So far there are no plans (reshuffle until the end of the year), “Pratikno said at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta on Wednesday (1/12). Currently, there are still seven deputy minister seats that have not been filled. However, Pratikno said not all positions need to be filled due to their needs. “We ourselves designed the organization to be dynamic,” he said. Pratikno said ministers are still working as usual. Especially at this time, the ranks of Jokowi’s government are wary of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. “Plus, there are the Christmas and New Years holidays,” he said. As we know, seven deputy minister positions are still vacant. Positions include the Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Deputy Minister of Investment and the Deputy Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. In addition, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Industry, the Deputy Minister of PAN-RB, the Deputy Minister of Manpower and the Deputy Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises. Rumors have circulated that the vacant post is being filled by politicians, volunteers and professionals. One of them is to host the National Mandate Party (PAN), which joined the government coalition since last September. Jokowi prepared ministerial and deputy ministerial seats for the party. The politician of the PAN who would have entered to occupy the post of Deputy Minister of Investment / Deputy Head of BKPM or Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources. The two candidates are the general secretary of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Eddy Soeparno and the vice-president of PAN Viva Yoga. Commenting on this, PAN is frugal in commenting. “I haven’t heard of any developments,” PAN Secretary General Eddy Soeparno said in a short message on November 24th.

