PM Modi to launch development projects worth 18,000 cr in Dehradun on December 4





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth around 18,000 crore at Dehradun on December 4, including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. The PMO said in a statement that the visit will focus on projects to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel smoother and safer, and also increase tourism to the region. This is in line with Modi’s vision to improve connectivity in areas that were once considered remote, he noted. PM Modi will inaugurate / lay the foundation stone for several development projects: The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from the junction of the Eastern Ring Road to Dehradun) which will be constructed at a cost of approximately 8,300 crores.

The new Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Alignment Project, connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar will be constructed at a cost of over 2,000 crores. It will provide seamless connectivity and also reduce the travel time from Delhi to Haridwar. The Haridwar Ring Road project from Manoharpur to Kangri, which will be constructed at a cost of over 1600 crore, will give residents respite from traffic jams in Haridwar town, especially during peak tourist season, and also improve connectivity with Kumaon area, he added.

The Dehradun-Paonta Sahib road project (Himachal Pradesh), which will be constructed at a cost of approximately 1,700 crore, will reduce travel time and provide seamless connectivity between the two locations. It will also stimulate interstate tourism.

1,700 crore, will reduce travel time and provide seamless connectivity between the two locations. It will also stimulate interstate tourism. The Nazimabad-Kotdwar road widening project will reduce travel time and also improve connectivity with Lansdowne.

A bridge over the Ganga River next to Laksham Jhula will also be built. The world famous Lakshman Jhula was built in 1929, but has now been closed due to reduced carrying capacity. The bridge to be built will have a glass platform for pedestrians and will also allow light vehicles to move, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Child Friendly City Project, Dehradun, to make the city child-friendly by making the roads safer for their journeys.

Foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, road and drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of more than 700 crore will also be deposited.

In line with Modi's vision of developing smart spiritual cities and modernizing tourism-related infrastructure, the foundation stone for infrastructure development works in Shri Badrinath Dham and Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham will be laid. In addition, a new medical school in Haridwar will be built at a cost of over 500 crore, he said.

500 crore, he said. It will also inaugurate seven projects, including those aimed at making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region.

These projects include the Lambagad Landslide Mitigation Project (which is on the Badrinath Dham Road) and the chronic landslides treatment in Sakanidhar, Srinagar and Devprayag on the NH-58. The Lambagad Landslide Mitigation Project in the Chronic Landslide Zone includes the construction of a reinforced earth wall and rockfall barriers. The location of the project further adds to its strategic importance.

The road widening projects from Devprayag to Srikot and from Brahmpuri to Kodiyala on the NH-58 are also being inaugurated, as part of the Chardham road connectivity project, the PMO said.

The 120 MW Vyasi hydroelectric project, built on the Yamuna River at a cost of over 1,700 crore, will also be inaugurated, as well as a Himalayan cultural center in Dehradun. The Himalayan Cultural Center will house a state-level museum, an 800-seat art auditorium, a library, a conference hall, etc. which will help people to follow cultural activities and appreciate the cultural heritage of the state.

Modi will also inaugurate the ultramodern perfume and aroma laboratory (Aromatic Plant Center) in Dehradun. The research done here will prove useful for the production of a variety of products, including perfumes, soaps, disinfectants, air fresheners, incense sticks, etc., and will also lead to the establishment related industries in the region. It will also focus on the development of advanced varieties of high-yielding aromatic plants.



