Turkey: Erdogan’s charm offensive across the continent

What did they say to each other, and why are they laughing so warmly? In this photo taken on October 19 in Lom, we see Togo Erdogan who rarely smiles in public laughing with his Togolese host Faure Essozimna Gnassingb and their Liberian and Burkinabé counterparts, George Weah and Roch Marc Christian Kabor. Perhaps this is an indicator of the relaxed and easy-going relationship the Turkish president has with his African counterparts.

38 trips

It goes without saying that it must have been easy for Weah, the former Golden Ball, and Erdogan, who almost made a career in football (Franz Beckenbauer fan, he played for a semi-professional club in Istanbul) , to become friends. However, after 20 years in power, the Turkish head of state has become a connoisseur of the continent.

Following in the footsteps of a former foreign minister, the liberal Ismail Cem, he was the first Turkish president to take an interest in Africa, and the only one who put his money where his mouth is, given that he has visited the continent 38 times (28 countries), always in the company of an arsenal of businessmen. The Covid-19 pandemic has temporarily interrupted his travel, which resumed in mid-October with a tour of Nigeria, Angola and Togo.

In the process, the 3rd Economic and Business Forum was held from October 21 to 22 in Istanbul. The 3rd Turkey-Africa Summit, which many leaders of the continent are expected, will also be held in the same city on December 17 and 18. The main topics of discussion will be the fight against terrorism, the Libyan and Somali crises, the coups d’état in Mali, Guinea and Sudan as well as the conflict in the Tigray region. Commercial, cultural, academic and tourist relations with the continent, all booming, are also on the agenda.

Anti-colonialist spirit

The secret of this success story lies above all in the pragmatism of Turkish diplomacy which, although often criticized when it is exercised in other areas, is best expressed in Africa. Free from any moralizing discourse towards African leaders, he wants to be human towards the population of the continent, and plays if necessary on anti-colonialist sentiment and / or Muslim fraternity.

The second pillar of this success is the synergy between the actors responsible for representing Turkey in the world. Ankara’s spearheads on the mainland are the embassies, which continue to prosper (43 today, against 12 in 2002), and Turkish Airlines, which serves 60 African cities and resumes its flight schedules, despite the fact that it is affected by the health crisis.

Tika (the Cooperation and Coordination Agency) opened its 21st and 22nd offices in Africa, in Pretoria and Banjul. The CEOs of the commercial organizations Deik, Msiad and Tsiad are constantly active. Turkish companies, conglomerates and SMEs, have become formidable and over the past 20 years the volume of trade between Turkey and Africa has almost quintupled.

A varied arsenal

Soft power is being rolled out in all directions through the Maarif Foundation schools, which currently train 17,500 students on the continent, and eight Yunus Emre cultural centers (the latest was inaugurated in Abuja by First Lady Emine Erdogan).

New forms of communication have emerged, including videoconferences between businessmen and diplomats, online Turkish lessons, etc. On their small screens and on the Internet, Africans are filled with Turkish series, which range from those describing the shimmering reign of Suleiman the Magnificent to very contemporary battles between the secret agents of Teskilat (The Organization) and enemies who hide in the Syrian desert or the Emirati palaces.

These are the opportunity to exhibit a Made in turkey arsenal: rockets, armored vehicles and, of course, the famous drones which have proved their worth in Libyan, Syrian and Azerbaijani theaters. This message has been heard loud and clear in African capitals. Last August, in Istanbul, dozens of African ministers flocked to the Idef exhibition, the Turkish military’s annual international showcase.

Turkey has also concluded military cooperation agreements with several African countries, including Burkina Faso (2019) and Niger (2020). They are currently in talks with Togo. The best-known deal is the one they signed with Libya in 2019, which resulted in Ankara thwart Marshal Haftars’ offensive against the government in Tripoli and establish itself as a major player in this conflict.

Nonetheless, its presence in Libya is considered controversial. At the Paris summit on November 12, the international community demanded the withdrawal of all foreign forces, including mercenaries. Ankara believes that its troops, who came at the request of the Tripoli government, cannot be brought up to the same level as the mercenaries brought in by other countries.

In 2017, the Turks set up their one and only African military base in Mogadishu, where they now train 1,500 members of the national army.

Received at Klliye

A novelty that does not please France is that Turkey has left its strongholds in the Horn of Africa (Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan) and is heading west. In 2018, Ankara donated $ 5 million to the G5 Sahel counterterrorism force.

In September 2020, Mevlt avusoglu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, met the coup plotters who overthrew Ibrahim Boubacar Keta in Bamako. He was the first foreign official to do so. Finally, last October, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and then Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Dby Itno, received at the richly decorated palace in Klliye, seat of the Turkish presidency, were asked if they wished for increased cooperation in defense matters, security and the fight against terrorism.

All of these facts and initiatives seem to indicate that Ankara has no intention of stopping conquering markets or hearts anytime soon.