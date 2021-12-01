Politics
Omicron UK: Boris Johnson says schools should remain open as usual amid nursery cancellations
Boris Johnson has slapped schools that have closed, canceled nurseries or barred parents from attending amid fears of the Omicron super-variant.
The Prime Minister said he had not issued any “guidelines” forcing institutions to take drastic measures and reaffirmed “how important education is to our children”.
His comments come after one of his health ministers said families should be able to attend nurseries at school despite the new strain of coronavirus.
Gillian Keegan said people should wear a mask and “be careful”, but added that they should “continue” with their plans.
Meanwhile, universities, colleges and secondary schools in Wales have been told they should now wear masks indoors as concerns about the Omicron variant persist.
The Welsh government issued guidelines on Monday evening that when social distancing cannot be maintained, face covers must be worn.
The Prime Minister (pictured in London today) said he had not issued any “guidance” forcing institutions to take drastic action and reaffirmed “how important education has been to our children”
Children dropped out of school due to Covid in rockets in England
The number of children out of school for Covid-related reasons in England has increased over the past fifteen weeks, according to figures.
The Department of Education (DfE) estimates that 2.6% of all students – more than 208,000 children – were not in class for reasons related to the coronavirus on November 25.
This was over 130,000 children, or 1.6% of all students, on November 11.
Education unions have warned that disruptions to schooling could worsen following the emergence of the newly identified variant of the Omicron coronavirus.
Face masks are recommended in common areas of secondary schools and colleges across England from this week amid concerns over the variant, but unions say tighter security measures are needed.
Among students who left classes for reasons of Covid-19 last Thursday, the main reason for absence was a confirmed case of Covid-19, according to the figures.
About 105,600 pupils in England were on leave for this reason, up from 66,800 on November 11, and around 79,300 were on leave with a suspected case, up from around 50,500.
About 12,200 were absent due to isolation for other reasons, up from about 9,100 on November 11.
Another 9,700 students were absent due to attendance restrictions in place to manage an outbreak, up from about 3,700, according to government figures.
Overall student attendance fell from 91.5% on November 11 to 89.3% on November 25.
When asked if Mr Johnson is happy that schools are closing, his official spokesperson said: ‘We have defined the restrictions that we place on the public.
“We know how important education has been to our children and that includes all aspects of our schooling.
“We would expect that, of course, schools will rightly have to consider their individual needs, but there is no guidance to that end.”
Face masks are recommended in common areas of secondary schools and colleges across England from this week amid concerns over the variant, but unions say tighter security measures are needed.
The education secretary yesterday rejected the idea of shutting down schools despite growing panic over Omicron.
In an interview with ITV’s This Morning, Mr Zahawi called for calm and urged teachers to keep children in school before the holiday season. He also said the Christmas cribs should not be canceled.
He told hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that closing schools was the last possible option in the fight against the virus.
Mr Zahawi added: “Keep schools open: do whatever is necessary like face masks in common areas to protect classroom education.” Face masks are not a panacea, they are all interventions that simply help you slow down the virus so that it doesn’t accelerate too quickly. Just to give the scientists a little more time, a little more leeway to decide what to do next.
Mr Johnson’s Health Minister MsKeegan echoed his calls this morning as she worried about the cancellation or restriction of nurseries.
She told LBC: “Well, yeah, I think we said ‘go on your plans.’ I mean, obviously, you know, wear a mask, be careful, you know, everyone else … all the things that people usually put in place.
“To be honest, I think most people are… have been reasonable from the start. But we’re not telling people to cancel your plans. And you know, I’m sure it would be nice to go to a nursery right now.
Meanwhile, universities in Wales, colleges and secondary schools have been told that they should now wear masks indoors due to the Omicron variant.
The Welsh government issued guidelines on Monday evening that when social distancing cannot be maintained, face covers must be worn.
His comments come after one of his health ministers said families should be able to attend school nurseries despite the new strain of coronavirus (file photo)
Education Minister Jeremy Miles MS has confirmed that this is now the “national approach”.
“This is a temporary precautionary measure that will be in place for the remaining weeks of the tenure, when the post will be reviewed. This should come into effect in all contexts as soon as possible, ”said Miles.
“With three weeks to go to the end of the term, it is vital that we make sure that learning can continue for as many learners as possible,” he added.
The rule applies to all staff and learners in these settings, the minister said.
Although he noted that many schools are already operating on this basis due to their own risk assessments.
Mr Miles said: “The emergence of this new variant is a serious development in the ongoing pandemic.
“We have already taken swift action on international travel, alongside other UK governments. We are now introducing an additional measure, while we learn more about this new strain.
“There is still a lot that we don’t know about this new variant. With this high level of uncertainty, it is only right that we remain cautious while favoring the pursuit of studies.
“This reinforces the need for everyone in Wales to receive their vaccine or booster when offered, to wear face covers if necessary and to book a test if they develop symptoms.”
Mr Miles said he would write to all institutions on Wednesday to outline the new directions.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10258541/Government-slaps-schools-closing-cancelling-nativity-plays.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]