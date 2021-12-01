Omicron UK: Boris Johnson says schools should remain open as usual amid nursery cancellations

Boris Johnson has slapped schools that have closed, canceled nurseries or barred parents from attending amid fears of the Omicron super-variant.

The Prime Minister said he had not issued any “guidelines” forcing institutions to take drastic measures and reaffirmed “how important education is to our children”.

His comments come after one of his health ministers said families should be able to attend nurseries at school despite the new strain of coronavirus.

Gillian Keegan said people should wear a mask and “be careful”, but added that they should “continue” with their plans.

Meanwhile, universities, colleges and secondary schools in Wales have been told they should now wear masks indoors as concerns about the Omicron variant persist.

The Welsh government issued guidelines on Monday evening that when social distancing cannot be maintained, face covers must be worn.

Children dropped out of school due to Covid in rockets in England The number of children out of school for Covid-related reasons in England has increased over the past fifteen weeks, according to figures. The Department of Education (DfE) estimates that 2.6% of all students – more than 208,000 children – were not in class for reasons related to the coronavirus on November 25. This was over 130,000 children, or 1.6% of all students, on November 11. Education unions have warned that disruptions to schooling could worsen following the emergence of the newly identified variant of the Omicron coronavirus. Face masks are recommended in common areas of secondary schools and colleges across England from this week amid concerns over the variant, but unions say tighter security measures are needed. Among students who left classes for reasons of Covid-19 last Thursday, the main reason for absence was a confirmed case of Covid-19, according to the figures. About 105,600 pupils in England were on leave for this reason, up from 66,800 on November 11, and around 79,300 were on leave with a suspected case, up from around 50,500. About 12,200 were absent due to isolation for other reasons, up from about 9,100 on November 11. Another 9,700 students were absent due to attendance restrictions in place to manage an outbreak, up from about 3,700, according to government figures. Overall student attendance fell from 91.5% on November 11 to 89.3% on November 25.

When asked if Mr Johnson is happy that schools are closing, his official spokesperson said: ‘We have defined the restrictions that we place on the public.

“We know how important education has been to our children and that includes all aspects of our schooling.

“We would expect that, of course, schools will rightly have to consider their individual needs, but there is no guidance to that end.”

The education secretary yesterday rejected the idea of ​​shutting down schools despite growing panic over Omicron.

In an interview with ITV’s This Morning, Mr Zahawi called for calm and urged teachers to keep children in school before the holiday season. He also said the Christmas cribs should not be canceled.

He told hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that closing schools was the last possible option in the fight against the virus.

Mr Zahawi added: “Keep schools open: do whatever is necessary like face masks in common areas to protect classroom education.” Face masks are not a panacea, they are all interventions that simply help you slow down the virus so that it doesn’t accelerate too quickly. Just to give the scientists a little more time, a little more leeway to decide what to do next.

Mr Johnson’s Health Minister MsKeegan echoed his calls this morning as she worried about the cancellation or restriction of nurseries.

She told LBC: “Well, yeah, I think we said ‘go on your plans.’ I mean, obviously, you know, wear a mask, be careful, you know, everyone else … all the things that people usually put in place.

“To be honest, I think most people are… have been reasonable from the start. But we’re not telling people to cancel your plans. And you know, I’m sure it would be nice to go to a nursery right now.

Meanwhile, universities in Wales, colleges and secondary schools have been told that they should now wear masks indoors due to the Omicron variant.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles MS has confirmed that this is now the “national approach”.

“This is a temporary precautionary measure that will be in place for the remaining weeks of the tenure, when the post will be reviewed. This should come into effect in all contexts as soon as possible, ”said Miles.

“With three weeks to go to the end of the term, it is vital that we make sure that learning can continue for as many learners as possible,” he added.

The rule applies to all staff and learners in these settings, the minister said.

Although he noted that many schools are already operating on this basis due to their own risk assessments.

Mr Miles said: “The emergence of this new variant is a serious development in the ongoing pandemic.

“We have already taken swift action on international travel, alongside other UK governments. We are now introducing an additional measure, while we learn more about this new strain.

“There is still a lot that we don’t know about this new variant. With this high level of uncertainty, it is only right that we remain cautious while favoring the pursuit of studies.

“This reinforces the need for everyone in Wales to receive their vaccine or booster when offered, to wear face covers if necessary and to book a test if they develop symptoms.”

Mr Miles said he would write to all institutions on Wednesday to outline the new directions.