Jokowi opens two dams in East Java and persuades Minister to buy shoes from local MSMEs





RP DEPOK – After lunch together in the room Wait for the Holding Dam Management Office, Nglinggis Village, Tugu District, Trenggalek Regency, East Java (East Java) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), saw the craftsmanship of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region. When the PUPR minister saw the yellow shoes, Jokowi immediately persuaded him to buy the leather shoes. The minister bought the shoes. It’s good for playing the drums, for Mandalika too. We are motorized, said Jokowi, quoted on the Cabinet Secretariat website. It’s true, sir. I’ll be riding a yellow motorcycle later, said Basuki. After that, Jokowi and Basuki tried on the boots they had chosen. And several batik clothes. “The color is PU, Mr. Basuki,” Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno said. Seeing the Minister of State Secretary, Jokowi also offered to buy shoes from Pratukno. Mr. Pratik, let’s vote, Jokowi said. There is no color for the Secretary of State, Sir, said Pratikno. Eventually, Basuki decided to buy the yellow boots. Meanwhile, Jokowi chose two pairs of dark brown and black shoes. After purchasing batik boots and clothing, Jokowi and Basuki, Pratikno and the Regent of Trenggalek left the Tugu Dam management office. “It looks like Basuki always wears the shoes he chose, even when taking pictures together he still wears the shoes.” As we know, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Jokowi inaugurated two dams located in East Java. The two infrastructures are Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency. “These two dams are ready to be used as part of our food security,” Jokowi said. He explained that the Tugu Dam, which was built at a cost of 1,690 billion rupees, has a capacity of 12 million cubic meters and is able to provide irrigation benefits for 1,250 hectares of agricultural land. . At the same time, the Gongseng dam with a capacity of 22 million cubic meters is targeted to be able to irrigate an area of ​​6,200 hectares. The existence of these two infrastructures is expected to increase agricultural activity and productivity as well as the well-being of surrounding farmers, Jokowi said. We hope that these two dams will increase community farming activities, that farmers will be more productive, that they will plant and harvest more often, so we hope that their income will increase, he said. ***

