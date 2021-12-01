Global campaign under Xi Jinping to exploit extradition treaties





New Delhi: A new report documents hundreds of cases of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) international campaign of harassment against Taiwanese nationals through deportations and extraditions. The Safeguard Defenders report presents the most comprehensive picture to date of this alarming trend. “This international persecution of Taiwanese nationals amounts to an attack on Taiwanese sovereignty and is part of Xi Jinping’s wider global campaign to exploit extradition treaties, mutual law enforcement agreements and other institutions multilateral for the political objectives of the Communist Party of China, ”he added. noted. China has increasingly shown that it has no respect for the rule of law and that it will violate international standards without hesitation in pursuing its opponents around the world. Through transnational repression and formal extraditions, China is pursuing economic fugitives, Uyghur refugees, human rights defenders and fleeing Hong Kong people. But a group that has received far less attention to date: Hundreds of Taiwanese nationals have been detained and forcibly extradited to mainland China from around the world, according to the report. International extradition and human rights standards set clear conditions on acceptable extraditions and the grounds for automatic rejection. At the heart of these international standards is the principle of non-refoulement, which simply dictates that no country should send someone to another country where they are at risk of persecution or serious human rights abuses. Conditions in China are such that basic human rights are violated without cause and with impunity. These human rights violations are both widespread and systematic, as Safeguard Defenders has reported elsewhere. The extradition of Taiwanese nationals to the PRC under pressure from Beijing must be seen as a violation of their right to a fair trial and their right not to be subjected to torture, according to the report. Safeguard Defenders documented more than 600 cases between 2016 and 2019 of Taiwanese nationals overseas who were extradited or deported from countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. However, they were not returned to Taiwan. Under increasing pressure from Beijing, foreign governments are forcibly sending them to China where they have neither roots nor families. These forced transfers also often take place following a denial of access to Taiwanese consular support or communication in the sending country, and sometimes followed by a permanent denial of contact with Taiwanese officials or members of the family once they are in China. These forced transfers expose Taiwanese nationals to serious human rights abuses. This pressure from Beijing is also a direct rebuttal of China’s obligations under the Cross-Strait Agreement on the Joint Agreement on Crime Control and Mutual Legal Assistance. As much as it is used to strengthen Beijing’s influence abroad, so much is it used as a tool to undermine Taiwan’s sovereignty. (IANS)

