PM Modi to launch several development projects in Uttarakhand on December 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects, including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun on December 4 during his visit to Uttarakhand.

The PMO said in a statement that the visit will focus on projects to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel smoother and safer, and also increase tourism to the region.

This is in line with Modi’s vision to improve connectivity in areas that were once considered remote, he noted.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 11 development projects, including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from the junction of the Eastern Ring Road to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8,300 crore.

This will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours. It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity at Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut.

It will have the largest elevated wildlife corridor in Asia (12 km) for unlimited movement of wildlife. In addition, the 340-meter-long tunnel near Dat Kaali Temple in Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife, the PMO said.

In addition, several animal passages have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section to avoid collisions between animals and vehicles. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will also have provisions for rainwater harvesting at 500 meter intervals and over 400 water refill points.

The new Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Alignment Project, connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar, will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore. It will provide seamless connectivity and also reduce the travel time from Delhi to Haridwar.

The Haridwar Ring Road project from Manoharpur to Kangri, which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,600 crore, will give residents respite from traffic jams in Haridwar city, especially during peak tourist season, and will also improve connectivity with the Kumaon area, he added.

The Dehradun-Paonta Sahib road project (Himachal Pradesh), which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,700 crore, will reduce travel time and ensure seamless connectivity between the two locations. It will also stimulate interstate tourism. The Nazimabad-Kotdwar road widening project will reduce travel time and also improve connectivity with Lansdowne.

A bridge over the Ganga River next to Laksham Jhula will also be built. The world famous Lakshman Jhula was built in 1929, but has now been closed due to reduced carrying capacity. The bridge to be built will have a glass platform for pedestrians and will also allow light vehicles to move, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Child Friendly City Project, Dehradun, to make the city child-friendly by making the roads safer for their journeys.

The foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, roads and drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over Rs 700 crore will also be laid.

In line with Modi’s vision of developing smart spiritual cities and modernizing tourism-related infrastructure, the foundation stone for infrastructure development works in Shri Badrinath Dham and Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham will be laid. In addition, a new medical college in Haridwar will be built at a cost of over 500 crore rupees, he said.

It will also inaugurate seven projects, including those aimed at making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region.

These projects include the Lambagad Landslide Mitigation Project (which is on the Badrinath Dham Road) and the chronic landslides treatment in Sakanidhar, Srinagar and Devprayag on the NH-58. The Lambagad Landslide Mitigation Project in the Chronic Landslide Zone includes the construction of a reinforced earth wall and rockfall barriers. The location of the project further adds to its strategic importance.

The road widening projects from Devprayag to Srikot and from Brahmpuri to Kodiyala on the NH-58 are also being inaugurated, as part of the Chardham road connectivity project, the PMO said.

The 120 MW Vyasi hydroelectric project, built on the Yamuna River at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, will also be inaugurated, along with a Himalayan cultural center in Dehradun.

The Himalayan Cultural Center will house a state-level museum, an 800-seat art auditorium, a library, a conference hall, etc. which will help people to follow cultural activities and appreciate the cultural heritage of the state.

Modi will also inaugurate the ultramodern perfume and aroma laboratory (Aromatic Plant Center) in Dehradun.

The research done here will prove useful for the production of a variety of products, including perfumes, soaps, disinfectants, air fresheners, incense sticks, etc., and will also lead to the establishment related industries in the region.

It will also focus on the development of advanced varieties of high-yielding aromatic plants.