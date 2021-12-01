India seeks passage of direct investment in Indonesia





Jakarta. India hopes to explore the largely untapped economic potentials in its relationship with Indonesia by making non-channel direct investments from third countries, an envoy said on Tuesday. The two countries have intensified their bilateral relations since a visit by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in December 2016 and again at the ASEAN-India summit in January 2018, followed by the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jakarta in May 2018. The two countries set an ambitious goal of increasing the volume of bilateral trade to $ 50 billion per year, but the Covid-19 pandemic then struck. “However, the potential between our two countries is hard to miss. A lot has happened [since Modi’s visit]. To note a few things, our bilateral trade reached a figure of nearly $ 20 billion in 2019 just before the Covid, “said Manoj Kumar Bharti, Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, at the book launch ceremony. celebrating the Indonesia-India relationship in Jakarta. “Now, if you see investments, Indian investment over the last 20 years has been close to $ 1.5 billion, but the investment that actually comes from India but goes from Singapore is about $ 54 billion, ”he said. Manoj added that bilateral trade has been largely in Indonesia’s favor in recent years. He did not go into details but reiterated that the two countries must do something “to balance these things” and bypass Singapore on investments. “The question arises here: what can we do to make these investments directly from India to Indonesia and not channeled through Singapore? ” he said. India and Indonesia also need to build trust in each other’s abilities to enable greater trade and investment, said Manoj, who began leading the Indian mission in Indonesia in January. Following the exchange of visits by the two leaders, Indonesian and Indian companies must “build on what we have already done and capture the spirit of the past four years,” he said. “Things started to happen. The GMR has received approval from the Indonesian government to create a world-class airport in Medan, ”said Manoj, referring to Indian airport developer GMR Group. State airport operator Angkasa Pura said earlier that the government plans to upgrade Kualanamu International Airport near Medan, the capital of North Sumatra, into an integrated business center that includes hotels, a hall convention center, a golf course, a shopping center, a hospital and a theme park, occupying an area of ​​135 hectares. The so-called airport city will connect the logistics, commercial and industrial areas of three neighboring cities, including Medan, Belawan and Tanjung Morawa. “It’s a wonderful start, it’s a wonderful sign of the Indonesian government’s growing confidence in Indian capabilities. We have to build on that, ”Manoj said. India also offers huge amounts of meat at “a much more reasonable price” than what Indonesia gets from Australia and rice cheaper than what Indonesia buys from Thailand, he said. added.

