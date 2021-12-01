Boris Johnson set to be fined 10,000 for Downing Street foreclosure parties

The prime minister is said to have given a speech during a departure during the second lockdown (Photo: Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has been accused of breaking his own strict Covid rules with a spate of Downing Street parties last winter.

Dozens of construction workers were said to have been side by side at two festive gatherings, according to the Daily Mirror.

The prime minister is said to have given a speech during a crowded departure for a key aide last November, although the country is in its second lockdown.

Then, with London under Level 3 rules just days before Christmas, key members of its team hosted their own unofficial festive party in the building in an event labeled a Covid nightmare.

A legal expert told the Mirror the back could have been fined 10,000.

The revelations are likely to spark public anger, as the government has already faced a slew of allegations of hypocrisy and sleaze during the pandemic.

A source told the Mirror: As senior officials urged caution and there was a message to the public, the PM gave the impression that it could be very relaxed at No 10.

Mr Johnson and his best team have repeatedly faced allegations of hypocrisy during the Covid crisis (Photo: PA)

He closed his eyes or, on some occasions, looked after himself while everyone was locked up.

No 10’s official staff Christmas party was said to have been canceled, but the alleged departure would have taken place on November 27 and the unofficial Christmas party, which the Prime Minister did not attend, on December 18 after London was passed to third level local restrictions.

This meant that any mixing inside other than domestic bubbles was prohibited, although there were exceptions for mixing which was reasonably necessary for the job.

The two evenings brought together 40 to 50 people, the Mirror reported.

And a source told the newspaper that there had been numerous social gatherings in Downing Street last year as the public faced restrictions, adding that there were still parties at Mr. Johnsons Downing Street.







Eight more cases of Omicron Covid variant found in England



Rumors of a third, smaller gathering during the exit of the main assistant of the night, Dominic Cummings, on November 13, have allegedly involved staff members all in full casts.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Downing Street about the latest accusations, which come after Mr Johnson said the Christmas holidays should not be canceled despite fears over the new Omicron variant.

But a spokesperson did not deny the allegations to the Mirror, and asserted: Covid rules were followed at all times.

Downing Street staff, classified as key workers, often spend grueling hours in the secure Covid office.

A source said: It’s hard to arbitrate because there is huge amounts of work going on every now and then until the wee hours of the morning.

They usually kept the rules, it was just these events that happened from time to time that drove him on.

But another source suggested there was no excuse for the scale of the rallies, and said letting off steam was not a reason the health professions didn’t play by the rules.

The conduct of key members of Mr Johnson’s government has been called into question on several occasions during the Covid crisis, with the Tories accused of having one rule for us, another for them.

Senior adviser Mr Cummings sparked national outrage with his trip to Barnard Castle during the lockdown, while Health Secretary Matt Hancock had to resign after being pictured kissing his married assistant.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick traveled 40 miles to visit his parents during the lockdown and a close friend of the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie, Nimco Ali, spent the night in Downing Street during the Christmas 2020 lockdown .

Mr Johnson has also been criticized on several occasions for not wearing a face mask.

Asked about the allegations on Tuesday morning, Health Secretary SajidJavid said all rules would have been followed had there been a number 10 parties ahead of Christmas last year.

He said: I didn’t attend, I don’t know who attended these parties, but I don’t even think there were any parties that I am aware of.

But the point is, whether at number 10 or any government department, all the rules would have been followed at all times.

I don’t think there is anything there.

