Xi Jinping directly implicated in the repression of the Ughurs in Xinjiang





Religious extremists are devils who will kill without batting an eyelid, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in April 2014 in a speech to the highest dignitaries of the regime, thus launching the violent campaign of repression against Ughur Muslims in Xinjiang. Religious extremism is a psychedelic drug, he added, calling for a whole system of re-education camps to be set up in this immense province of western China. INQUIRY. China, the country that makes fantasies From the outset, China had planned its campaign of repression against the Ughurs These quotes are taken from three speeches made by Xi Jinping at the time, which addressed the themes of security, population control and the need to punish the Ughurs. They were secretly passed on to German researcher Adrian Zenz, a sinologist, who has worked for years on the repression in Xinjiang. These top secret and confidential documents are of the utmost importance, he explained by making them public Monday, November 29, because they show the multiple links between the demands of the Chinese leadership in 2014 and everything that subsequently happened in Xinjiang: internment and re-education camps, forced labor and forced migration, importation of Han Chinese population to reduce the share of Ughur populations. in Xinjiang. In his eyes, all these documents prove that the Chinese authorities had from the start the intention to commit cultural genocide. China accused of crimes against humanity These three speeches in the hands of Adrian Zenz are part of a set of documents (11 documents of 300 pages in total, dated between 2014 and 2018) which was secretly communicated last September to the Ughur Court, an independent people’s court in London, composed of experts. from China and human rights lawyers, but that was not open to the public. Some of these documents were donated by American academics and still others were published by the New York Times in 2019. Those of Adrian Zenz had never been made public to date. When the first testimonies of Ughur survivors were disseminated a few years ago, the Chinese authorities first of all did not have the existence of these prison camps. Faced with the reality of these testimonies and international condemnations, Beijing finally had to recognize the existence of special training centers for the Ughurs, rejecting the charges of imprisonment and torture. Even today, the Chinese government persists in saying that political, economic and religious freedoms are totally guaranteed in the Xinjiang region. TO ANALYSE. Paris, the Ughurs denounce the genocide in Xinjiang International organizations such as Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch have published numerous reports, based on multiple testimonies, accusing China of crimes against humanity and of genocide in Xinjiang.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.la-croix.com/Monde/Chine-Xi-Jinping-directement-mis-cause-repression-Ouighours-Xinjiang-2021-12-01-1201187862 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos