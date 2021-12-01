Annoyed by budget cuts, MPR reprimands Finance Minister Sri Mulyani





The leadership of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) berated Finance Minister Sri Mulyani for slashing the agency’s budget. The Minister of Finance was also repeatedly mentioned as absent from meetings with the MPR Leadership and Budgetary Body (Banggar). MPR President Bambang Soesatyo said Sri Mulyani’s presence was necessary to coordinate with the MPR. Sri Mulyani has been called several times without responding to the invitation for no apparent reason. Bamsoet then said Sri Mulyani did not respect the MPR as she always canceled her attendance at meetings two days before being invited. In addition, Bamsoet said Sri Mulyani has been repeatedly invited by MPR Banggar to discuss refocusing the budget for handling COVID-19. However, Sri Mulyani was never present when she was invited. MPR vice president Fadel Muhammad even called on President Joko Widodo to sack Sri Mulyani for slashing the MPR budget. Fadel argued that the number of budgets continued to decline even though the number of MPR leaders for that period had dropped from 4 to 10 people. “As the vice-president of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly which coordinates the budget agency, Mr. Fadel Muhammad finds it very difficult to coordinate with the Minister of Finance,” Bamsoet said in his official statement. . Fadel also complained about the performance of Sri Mulyani, who suddenly canceled his attendance at the MPR meeting. In addition, Sri Mulyani has also been called upon to break his promise regarding the implementation of the activities of the MPR. Sri Mulyani often cancels his attendance two days after the meeting time has been set. He also canceled his attendance even though the meeting had been rescheduled. Fadel said that in a joint meeting, the 10 MPR leaders agreed to ask Jokowi to fire Sri Mulyani. This reduction in the MPR budget took place in 2020, which was previously set at Rs 603.67 billion. However, this fund was reduced to Rp 576.12 billion for reasons of budgetary refocusing. This year, the MPR’s budget is set at IDR 750.87 billion and will increase to IDR 695.7 billion in 2022.

