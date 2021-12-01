Modi and Gowda bonhomie intensify buzz around BJP and JDS poll pact in Karnataka

Image source: TWITTER @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets HD Deve Gowda

There is heightened buzz about a possible pact between the ruling BJP and JD (S) for the upcoming Legislative Council polls, after the full display of bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and regional party patriarch HD Deve Gowda. The Prime Minister met with Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, the photos of which were shared widely by BJP leaders on social media platforms.

The biennial election of the Legislative Council of Karnataka among 20 local authority constituencies for 25 seats, due to the retirement of serving members, will take place on December 10.

The development has occurred against the backdrop of the BJP state strongman and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa openly seeking JD (S) support in seats where the regional party is not contesting. The JD (S) presented just six candidates, while the BJP and Congress are vying for 20 seats each.

Speaking to reporters in the nation’s capital after meeting with the prime minister, Gowda said the issue had been discussed and indicated that the BJP will have to make a final appeal in this regard and come up with a proposal, and that former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will make a decision on behalf of JD (S).

“…. well, it’s up to the BJP to take a call on this issue, since your party is in power. Kumaraswamy has not spoken negatively about this (proposal). It’s up to the BJP to take one last appeal on Yediyurappa’s advice (on seeking JDS support) … I said (PM) it’s up to you to make a decision, “he said.

“He (PM) said he would discuss with Pralhad Joshi (Karnataka Union Minister) the state issue,” Gowda added.

Meanwhile, reacting to developments in Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi said on Wednesday that Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy would take a final call on a possible pact.

“Among several issues discussed between the Prime Minister and Deve Gowda during their meeting, this issue was left to the local leaders. Our leader Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy will make a final decision on this,” he said.

This election is crucial for the BJP to obtain a majority in the “upper house” of 75 members of the Karnataka legislature. According to JD (S) sources, the party is willing to support the BJP in seats it does not contest, but the national party will have to formally contact its leaders in this regard and hold talks.

When asked if JD (S) would seek a “favor in return,” a party official replied, “Maybe that’s natural … let’s see how things are going, let’s let them. reach out first. We will also have to see in which seats we can support them, keeping our party’s prospects in future elections. “

The possible pact between the BJP and the JD (S) is gaining importance ahead of the 2023 elections and the upcoming Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls. Kumaraswamy had led the BJP-JD (S) coalition government for 20 months from January 2006, under a power-sharing agreement to lead the coalition for 20 months each. The JD (S) then reneged on its commitment to share power for the remaining 20 months with the BJP and refused to hand over to Yeddyurappa, resulting in the fall of the government.

The Congress, also a former coalition partner of the JD (S) who led the government in alliance with him, after the legislative elections of 2018, alleged an internal understanding between the regional party and the BJP in various indirect polls organized until here. Congress even called JD (S), the BJP team.

Gowda said no congressional leader has approached his party for a pact or understanding so far.

Top Congress leader Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge appears to be “sympathetic” to the idea of ​​a pact with the JD (S). “But, the position of the Congressional high command on this matter is unknown …” said Gowda.

