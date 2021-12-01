What is zero budget agriculture and why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fighting for it

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that the Center will form a committee, made up of representatives of the Center, state governments, farmers, scientists and economists to examine the issues of zero budget agriculture, minimum support price

A committee will look into the issues of zero budget agriculture, minimum support price, crop diversification and other issues, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, urging farmers to return home. them from the borders where they have been protesting for over a year. .

Tomar’s announcement of the formation of a Center committee, which will include representatives of the Center, state governments, farmers, scientists and economists, came after the government led by Narendra Modi repealed the laws agricultural controversies in Parliament.

The repeal of farm laws came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on November 19.

So what is zero budget farming and how does it affect farmers. Here’s everything we know about it.

Zero budget agriculture

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations calls it Zero Budget Natural Agriculture. It is a collection of farming methods that seek to reduce farmers’ costs by relying on “natural products” rather than spending money on pesticides and fertilizers.

The practice first started in Karnataka State, which arose out of the collaboration between Subhash Palekar, who implemented the ZBNF practices, and the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha State Farmers Association.

The idea behind zero budget natural farming is to provide an alternative to chemical fertilizers and pesticides and to return to a style of farming that pre-dates the Green Revolution.

Zero Budget Natural Agriculture is based on the following four pillars:

Jeevamrutha: it is a mixture of fresh cow dung and aged cow urine, jaggery, legume flour, water and earth; to be applied on agricultural land.

Bijamrita: It is a concoction of neem leaves and pulp, tobacco and green peppers prepared for insect and pest control, which can be used to treat seeds.

Acchadana (Mulching): It protects the topsoil during cultivation and does not destroy it while plowing.

Whapasa: This is the condition where there are both air molecules and water molecules present in the soil. Thus helping to reduce irrigation needs.

Benefits of zero budget natural farming

Zero Budget Natural Farming aims to reduce costs by eliminating dependence on fertilizers and pesticides. This is important because Indian farmers continue to struggle with debt.

The Assessment of the Situation of Farm Households and Household Land Properties in Rural India, 2019, released on September 10, 2021, found that more than half of the country’s farm households were in debt, with an average outstanding debt of 74 121 rupees.

The survey found that Andhra Pradesh had the highest average outstanding loan, at Rs 2.45 lakh, among 28 states. The state also had the highest proportion (93.2%) of agricultural households in debt, followed by Telangana (91.7%) and Kerala (69.9%).

Besides the financial aspect, Zero Budget Natural Farming also has a positive effect on the environment. He advocates avoiding chemical-intensive agriculture, which leads to soil and environmental degradation. In addition, it is suitable for all crops in all agro-climatic zones.

Issues for zero budget natural agriculture

But while it all sounds great, Zero Budget Natural Farming is not without its drawbacks.

Scientists at the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) say it is “unproven” technology.

Talk to Indian express, Panjab Singh, President of NAAS, said: “We have reviewed the protocols and claims of the ZBNF and concluded that there is no verifiable data or authenticated results of any experiment for it to be considered. as a feasible technological option. “

Moreover, while Zero Budget Natural Farming aims to keep costs down, it seems that this is not really the case, as farmers will have to bear the cost of labor for field work and animal husbandry. livestock. They will also need to invest additional time in collecting excreta and urine, in addition to the already labor-intensive agricultural process.

In addition, Zero Budget Natural Farming advocates the need for an Indian breed cow, the numbers of which are decreasing at a rapid rate.

Farmers who have embraced zero-budget natural farming have also seen a drop in yield, forcing farmers to rethink the proposal.

