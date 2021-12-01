Boris Johnson increasingly under fire as Omicron Covid variant spreads across UK

Wednesday, December 01, 2021 7:05 AM

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: A covid test center sign at Heathrow Terminal 5 on November 28, 2021 in London, England. Following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, whose mutations suggest greater transmissibility than previous viral strains, the UK has imposed new restrictions on arriving travelers. Starting at 4:00 am today, people arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Lesostho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibi, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will face at a compulsory hotel quarantine. Starting Tuesday, all international travelers must self-isolate until they return a negative PCR test, which must be done no later than Day 2.

A senior health official has suggested festive gatherings should be put on hold as Boris Johnson will face further questions over the government’s approach to stopping the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant amid criticism from Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nursery games at a press conference on Tuesday where he vowed to throw everything on the booster vaccination campaign to fight the propagated variants.

But his remarks came after the head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Dr Jenny Harries said the decrease in social contact would also help.

Johnson insisted he had already put in place a balanced and proportionate package of measures in response to the threat posed by the new variant as Omicron cases hit 22 in the UK.

Mandatory wearing of face coverings in shops and on public transport went into effect in England on Tuesday, along with more stringent testing requirements for international travel and the return of self-isolation for contacts of confirmed cases Omicron, even though they have been fully vaccinated.

But it is the recall campaign that the government says is the best line of defense against the new variant. The Prime Minister vowed that all eligible people would be offered a booster by the end of January, with at least 400 military personnel helping the NHS and vaccination centers appear like Christmas trees.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who will conduct aired interviews on Wednesday morning, said Omicron cases are likely to increase and we need to be realistic that it is already likely that there is transmission within the community.

Dr Harries had previously told BBC Radio 4s Today that although the vaccines appear to be effective, but we are finding that the variant is more highly transmissible, having low intensity infection, but in a very large number of the population , (she) could still be a big impact on our hospitals.

Of course, our behaviors in winter and especially around Christmas, we tend to socialize more, so I think all of that should be taken into account. r Harry

She added: If we all decrease our social contact a bit, it actually helps keep the variant at bay.

She suggested being careful, not socializing when we don’t particularly need it, and getting a reminder.

The comments alarmed the hospitality industry and helped fuel a Tory backbench revolt that saw Tories rebel against restrictions that went into effect in England on Tuesday morning to tackle Omicron.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, said the frightening discussion could hammer the industry ahead of its busiest time.

When asked if the celebrations and the Nativity pieces should be done away with, Johnson said: We don’t want people to cancel such events and we overwhelmingly believe the best thing for children is to be in school, as I have said many times throughout this pandemic.

He also rejected suggestions that homework guidance should be reinstated in England, as is happening in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, in response to concerns over Omicron.

More transmissible

Scientists believe that Omicron may be more transmissible than the dominant Delta variant and may make vaccines less effective due to the extent of its mutations.

Johnson, who visited a festive food market in Downing Street after the press conference, will be asked again about the government’s approach to the Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday.

In the Commons on Tuesday, 19 conservatives and two rebel scrutineers opposed the mask-wearing measures.

Some 32 Tories rebelled by voting against the self-isolation rules while two more acted as scrutineers for the nays, but the measures were both easily passed.

Sir Graham Brady, who chaired the powerful Conservative backbench committee of 1922, said there were serious concerns about the effectiveness of what is being proposed and warned of mission drift .

Former minister Steve Baker has said we are taking away the public’s right to choose what to do based on fragile and uncertain evidence, while veteran Tory Sir Christopher Chope has called the regulations oppressive, authoritarian and dictatorship.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has warned officials that the impact of the variant is highly uncertain but may require a strict response.

According to the leaked account of a Sage meeting on Monday, which was allegedly seen by the broadcaster, advisers say: The situation could evolve rapidly in the coming weeks and policymakers may need to act while there is a high level of uncertainty, including the potential need for strong response measures.

Questions about the government’s approach come as the Daily Mirror reported accusations that staff at Johnson and Downing Street broke Covid rules by attending parties at Number 10 in the run-up to Christmas. last year.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: Covid rules were followed at all times.