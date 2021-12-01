Chinese President Xi Jinping gives top secret speeches on China’s plans to change religious and demographic makeup of Uyghurs

New Delhi, November 30: The leaked documents called “Xinjiang Papers” contain six speeches by Chinese President Xi Jinping and other central government figures from 2014, which form an important link between a wide range of rights-violating policies recently implemented in Xinjiang and the central government.

The documents were leaked to the Uyghur court and released by Adrian Zenz. This link is further reinforced by the fact that one of the files contains a cover letter from the Xinjiang government from October 2016 requesting the study of Xi’s top secret speeches in April 2014.

Publicly available evidence, most of which has since been suppressed, indicates that at the end of 2016, these documents along with the three speeches given by Xi, Li Keqiang and Yu Zhengsheng in May 2014 at the Second Central Labor Forum of the Xinjiang, were studied as containing the "strategic deployment of the Party Central Committee for Labor in Xinjiang."

The documents collected by Zenz show that the local government study sessions on this particular set of speeches were aimed at “transmitting and learning the spirit of Secretary General Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches, organizing and deploying the current key tasks and futures ”.

At the end of 2016, these “future key tasks” would have referred to the internment campaign, which began in the spring of 2017. Government reports indicate that in February 2017, just a few weeks before the internment campaign, senior executives in prefectures and counties were subjected to an intensified curriculum study procedure of Xi’s two speeches for at least two hours each week, alongside Chen Quanguo’s own speeches.

A February 8, 2017 work report from the government of Yili Prefecture, a region with a population dominated by ethnic groups, reported a “serious and systematic study” of speeches made by Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang and Yu Zhengsheng at the time. of the Second Xinjiang Labor Conference. in May 2014.

This report emphasizes that the spirit of Xi’s speeches must reach every member of the village work teams. The author had previously argued that the deployment of these teams after the Chinese New Year each year determines when the internment campaign begins, as these teams are a crucial element in identifying those who have been sent to the camps. .

Second, the files contain four important documents from 2017 and 2018 that directly implicate Xinjiang Party Secretary Chen Quanguo and his deputy commander Zhu Hailun in the internment campaign.

Compared to the 2014 material, these documents reflect a much more draconian approach to controlling ethnic groups in the region, without any of the conciliatory overtones found in the 2014 speeches, Zenz said.

This more recent material contains direct evidence of the importance of re-education camps and of the need to intern substantial sections of the population by “bringing together all who should be assembled”. In these speeches, Chen Quanguo repeatedly invokes the need to fulfill the will of the central government.

In one case, he directly states that “vocational training centers” are an example of “good practices. [adopted by] Xinjiang will fully implement the Secretary-General’s central goal [Xi Jinping] for work in Xinjiang. “Chen also states that” vocational training centers should be steadfastly operated for a long time. ”

The two documents on the punishment of party secretaries at the Xinjiang county level who did not obey government orders show that the cadres had to ruthlessly carry out all orders given to them. Among other things, those who failed to “bring together all who should be gathered” suffered severe consequences. This evidence further confirms that the responsibility for this atrocity rests entirely with the senior leaders in Xinjiang and Beijing.

Finally, the three documents published by the central government on the “correct” history of Xinjiang, on the improvement of governance and control of Islam, and on the development of the XPCC in southern Xinjiang confirm the government’s plans. central to fundamentally change the makeup in the region (and, in the case of Islam, probably nationwide), Zenz said.

Again, this demonstrates how the central government itself is behind the intention to reorganize the cultures and ethnic communities in Xinjiang.

Xi’s statement that “regarding those who violate the law, those who should be arrested should be arrested and those who should be sentenced should be sentenced, there should be no one above the law” is particularly interesting here. , 2014 speech, which immediately preceded his remark that Xinjiang could enact this local legislation.

Indeed, this closely mirrors a statement found in several of Chen Quanguo’s speeches and highlighted in a New York Times article: “Rounding up all who should be round up,” Xi’s expression is reflected verbatim in a government work from January 2015. report from Qiemo County in Xinjiang.

It could be argued that Xi specifically referred to people who actually broke a law. However, subsequent developments show that Xinjiang’s deextremization strategy was already focusing on those who had perpetrated acts of violence in the pre-trial and extrajudicial detention of “sensitive” problem populations for the purpose of re-education.

Given the immediate context of Xi’s remarks – the statement that Xinjiang could enact its own related legislation, which would later become the legal basis for re-education camps – it’s not hard to see how his call to grasp and sentencing those who should be seized and sentenced logically evolved into Chen Quanguo’s demand to “assemble all those who should be rounded up” in extrajudicial detention centers, Zenz said.

