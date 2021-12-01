CM Zoramthanga to Narendra Modi





Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint a chief secretary of state who has a working knowledge of the Mizo language, PTI reported. Zoramthanga raised the same demand on October 29 in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The chief minister had opposed the appointment of Renu Sharma as the new chief secretary of state, saying she did not know the local language. Zoramthanga, who was in New Delhi on Tuesday, met Modi during his visit. The prime minister assured him that he would raise the issue with local leaders and politicians, a statement from the chief ministers’ office said. CM de Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM I called the PM arenarendramodi. pic.twitter.com/l4twJEvOFT – PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2021 Renu Sharma, an agent of the Indian Administrative Service of the class of 1988, was appointed by the Center on October 28 to take charge of the chief secretary of Mizoram from November 1st. But, on the same day, the Mizoram government ordered JC Ramthanga to take over the duties of chief secretary from November 1. Sharma took over the post on November 2. Zoramthanga, in his letter to Amit Shah in October, said several ministers in his cabinet did not understand Hindi, and some even had difficulty understanding English. With such experience, a chief secretary without knowledge of a standard Mizo working language will never be an effective and efficient chief secretary, the chief minister said in his letter. As a result, the Indian government has never appointed a chief secretary who does not know the working standard of the Mizo language since the establishment of the state of Mizoram. The Chief Minister of Mizoram Tuesday also urged Modi to provide assistance to Myanmar citizens who fled the country after the military coup in February, Mojo East reported. It also demanded a separate cadre of Indian administrative service and other service officers from all over India. During the meeting, Zoramthanga called on the prime minister to provide housing assistance to former members of the Mizo National Front who surrendered after the 1986 Mizo Peace Agreement.

