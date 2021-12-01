Politics
COVID-19: Downing Street denies Boris Johnson broke COVID lockdown rules with the # 10 Christmas holidays | UK News
Downing Street has denied claims Boris Johnson broke coronavirus rules with the No 10 holiday season last Christmas.
The Mirror claims the Prime Minister gave a speech during a departure on November 13 – when the country was in the second lockdown – and allowed a festive party to take place on December 18 when London was grappling with Level 3 restrictions.
A No.10 spokesperson told Sky News: “The COVID rules have been followed at all times.”
The original story claimed Mr Johnson did not attend the December event hosted by members of his best team.
A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, denied throwing the party or hosting parties in the apartment while restrictions were in place.
“This is total nonsense. Ms Johnson has always followed the rules of the coronavirus and it is categorically wrong to suggest otherwise,” she told the Mirror.
Responding to the newspaper’s original story, Labor declared “one rule for them, another for everyone else”.
The Mirror alleges that about “40 or 50” people were crammed “play by play” into a number 10 room for both events.
Last November, the whole country was plunged into a second confinement for four weeks.
As a result, everyone was encouraged to work from home whenever possible, and indoor socialization was prohibited.
At the start of December 2020, London was in Level 2 restrictions, which meant no households were mixing inside.
But on December 16, two days before the second Downing Street party, London moved to Level 3 restrictions, where all indoor mixing was prohibited unless individuals were in domestic bubbles.
Downing Street staff are and always have been classified as key workers, with members working long hours to deal with the pandemic.
Offices are said to be secure against COVID.
The revelations come after the Prime Minister on Tuesday rejected the idea that the Christmas holidays should be cut due to the news Omicron variant.
Earlier, Chief Health Officer Dr Jenny Harries warned people should cut back on socializing during the holiday season to curb future COVID infections.
Ms Harries said everyone can do their part by reducing the amount of social contact they have – and “not socializing when we don’t particularly need it”.
But the PM rejected Dr Harries’ appeal, insisting he had already put in place a set of “balanced and proportionate measures” in response to the threat posed by the new Omicron variant.
Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: ‘We don’t want people to cancel events like this and we overwhelmingly believe that the best thing for children is to be in school, as I have said many times throughout this pandemic.
“What we are doing is trying to take a balanced and proportionate approach to the particular risk that appears to be posed by Omicron – certainly posed by Omicron – focusing, in particular, on border measures. “
His comments alarmed many Conservative MPs who subsequently voiced their concern in the House of Commons.
Former Conservative cabinet minister Steve Baker said the government “faces chaos” following Harries’ comments.
