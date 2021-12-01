Is China a capitalist? | The week in the UK





China has grown from an impoverished nation to an economic superpower in the last seven decades of the Communist Party’s rule. The most populous country on the planet now has an economy on course to overthrow the United States as the world’s largest, said Bloomberg. But China’s economic transformation has also raised questions about the extent to which the regime has adhered to socialist economic policies. Impoverished past After taking power in 1949, party leader Mao Zedong sought to boost the Chinese economy through agricultural collectivization and nationalized industrialization. But by the death of Maos in 1976, it was clear that these reforms had failed, said the BBC. His social and economic campaign resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of Chinese citizens, easily making it the biggest mass murder episode on record, said The Washington Post. However, sweeping reforms introduced by Maos’ successor DengXiaoping began China’s transformation from an impoverished nation into a global economic power, said The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Deng ended collective farming and allowed farmers to sell their surplus crops for profit. Foreign trade and investment were encouraged, and investors received tax benefits in exchange for income and technical knowledge in southern China’s special economic zones (SEZs). Never before in history have so many people escaped poverty in such a short time, said Forbes. Since 1978, China’s gross domestic product growth has averaged nearly 10 percent a year, and more than 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty, according to the report. world Bank. The country is now the world’s largest exporter, while domestically significant improvements have been made in health, education and other key services. Role of capitalisms The Chinese Communist Party still describes the achievement of communism as its highest ideal and maintains that China is not a capitalist state, the WSJ said. But in practice, its leaders have long adopted capitalist methods and encouraged entrepreneurship. In 1980, when decollectivization was already underway, future industrialists across the country began to create small businesses. The creation of SEZs where capitalist experiments were allowed accelerated the growing erosion of social systems of public property and a state-run economy, Forbes said.

Deng had spotted a gap in the ideas market, wrote Tomasz Kamusella, a modern history reader at the University of Scotland at St Andrews, in an article at The conversation. The Chinese leader realized that you can have capitalism without democracy, Kamusella continued, which means that capitalism was ideologically neutral and could serve the needs of a communist regime. The policies adopted under Deng revived the stagnant economy and encouraged investment by foreign companies, the BBC said. As capital continues to flow into China’s bond and stock markets, the Asian nation overtook the United States last year to become the top destination for foreign direct investment, according to theUnited Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Current state of affairs Communism is alive and well in China, according to political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak, but with capitalist characteristics. While China is politically totalitarian, with freedom of expression under tight control, its economy is now market-consistent, if not market-oriented, wrote Pongsudhirak, a professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, in an article in the newspaperBangkok Post. Kamusella on The Conversation agreed that in China’s unique economic model, communist capitalism is no longer an oxymoron, as long as entrepreneurs and businesses are subject to the political order. And now, the oft-touted hypothesis about the democratizing effects of capitalism must be put to the test. In Europe, pro-authoritarian leaders are enamored of Chinese economic and political success and hope to establish special ties and collaboration with the communist superpower, Kamusella wrote. The 20th century ideological struggle between the free world and the socialist-communist camp continues, Pongsudhirak said. But the struggle now features the US-led Western alliance against the China-centric global network of nations with authoritarian tendencies. The question then, says Kamusella, is now that capitalism is the engine of the Chinese economy, what is communism today? A new era of economic socialism? Since assuming the leadership of the Communist Party of China in 2013, Xi Jinping has worked to reverse China’s evolution towards Western-style capitalism, which has lasted for decades, the President said.WSJChina’s chief correspondent Lingling Wei. At a meeting of the party’s central committee in November, a resolution was passed that defined President Xi’s system of thought as 21st century Marxism. For a long time, a policy of socialism with Chinese characteristics left the ruling regime with massive philosophical leeway to run a society that in many ways was not at all very socialist, the ruling said. BBC. Today, Xi is pursuing a policy of common prosperity. In Mr Xis’ view, private capital has now been allowed to run wild, WSJ Lingling said, and it is now forcefully trying to bring China back to Mao Zedong’s vision. When her party celebrated its centenary in July, Xi donned a Mao costume and stood behind a podium adorned with a hammer and sickle, pledging to stand up for the people, she continued. . Such gestures, once viewed as political stagings, are being taken more seriously by Chinese observers as it becomes evident that Mr. Xi is more ideologically motivated than his immediate predecessors. Xi has reportedly told other party members that the difference between his vision and Western-style capitalism is that in China, capital serves the people. According to his policies, according to him, low incomes will be reinforced, more citizens will join the middle incomes. social level, and high incomes will face a higher level of taxation. There is no doubt that the most drastic socio-economic changes since those made under the Dengs leadership are now underway, said Time. And the move could have huge repercussions for the rest of the world, said the BBCs Asia Correspondent Karishma Vaswani. A sort of descending utopian China, the Communist Party now hopes to offer a viable alternative model to Western capitalism, Vaswani wrote. But it comes with a catch: even more control and power in the hands of the party.

