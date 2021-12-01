Politics
Boris Johnson accused of hosting Christmas parties at No10 last year in violation of Covid lockdown rules
Boris Johnson has been accused of hosting Christmas parties at No10 last year in violation of the Covid lockdown rules that were in place at the time.
The Prime Minister gave a speech during a departure on November 13, as the country was in its second national lockdown, The mirror complaints.
The newspaper also alleges that a Christmas party took place on December 18 when London was under Covid Level 3 restrictions which required the closure of pubs and restaurants except take-out, banned social gatherings in the indoor and limited outdoor socialization to a maximum of six people.
Mr Johnson did not attend the unofficial Christmas party, with official No. 10 staff canceled and detained on Zoom instead.
A second party was reportedly held with members of his best team days before Christmas, as London was still under Tier 3 restrictions and Mr Johnson canceled Christmas for millions of families.
Those present reportedly drank wine, took part in a festive quiz and handed out Secret Santa gifts.
Between 40 and 50 people gathered side by side in a hall at number 10 for both events.
It was a Covid nightmare, a source said.
Downing Street denied the allegations and insisted that no Covid rule had been broken.
A No.10 spokesperson told Sky News: COVID rules have been followed at all times.
Speaking to PMQs this afternoon, Mr Johnson did not deny that a Downing Street Christmas party took place last year and said all guidelines were followed.
But Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer was not happy with the response and said: The rules were clear. They say you couldn’t have a lunch or a Christmas party at work. Why does the Prime Minister think it is okay to throw a drunken night out?
But Mr Johnson continued to reject the round of questions and told the Leader of the Opposition he said what I said, and pointed out that it was 12 months ago.
He said he wanted to focus on this year and then summarized the latest guidance from Covid.
Downing Street staff are and always have been classified as key workers, with members working long hours to deal with the pandemic. Offices are said to be secure against Covid.
But a source told the newspaper that there had been numerous social gatherings in Downing Street last year as the country faced strict lockdown rules.
Another insider said: While senior officials urged caution and there was a message to the public, the PM gave the impression that it could be very relaxed at No 10.
He closed his eyes or, on some occasions, looked after himself while everyone was locked up.
It comes after the Prime Minister rejected the idea that Christmas parties should be done away with and that people should limit their social interactions in response to the new Omicron variant.
Health chief Dr Jenny Harries on Tuesday urged the public to limit their socialization during the winter months to slow the spread of Omicron.
She told BBC Radio 4s Today: If we all decrease our social contact a bit, it actually helps keep the variant at bay.
So I think we have to be careful, not to socialize when we don’t particularly need it and especially to go for those booster shots that, of course, people will now be able to have three months apart from their main course. .
Last night at the Downing Street press conference Mr Johnson said we don’t want people to cancel such events.
His spokesperson said: The public should follow the guidelines set out by the government and even the prime minister this weekend.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid insisted on the issue this morning and told BBC Radio 4s Today: Whatever happened in Downing Street I am absolutely certain all the rules will have been followed .
