AK Party Spokesman: President of the Alliance of the Republic, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan





AKP Party Vice President and spokesperson Ömer Çelik said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was the People’s Alliance candidate in the upcoming elections. Former parliament speaker Bülent Arınç said of the candidacy in an interview with BBC Turkish: “Only Bahçeli has a say in who our candidate will be, ‘Our candidate is Erdoğan,” he said. Making statements after the Central Executive Council (MYK) meeting, Çelik said, “Whether our president is a candidate again or not is not a matter of speculation or a field of inquiry for the AK Party. It seems that it is a whole with the statements of Mr. Devlet Bahçeli. The candidate is of course our President Erdogan. It is not true that a statement was made by the AKC party. This is the grassroots opinion of the People’s Alliance, this is the opinion of our citizens. Ultimately, as politicians, we are all available to citizens. In this regard, there is no hesitation, no gray area, no gray area. in the next elections. It is obvious, the best example to give of the explanation to the variety ”, he declared. Minimum wage Referring to the issue of the minimum wage and stating that the work of the relevant ministry continues, AKP party spokesman Ömer Çelik said: “The instruments must be evaluated in order to increase a fair minimum wage. This has been evaluated in VQA. It will be within a fair, reasonable, just and problem-solving framework. We receive every message sent. We meet our citizens. We are a team that has the experience of overcoming many crises with the right policies. A full assessment has been done. used the expression. “They perceive the MGK as a guardianship” Çelik said: “Because they perceive the National Security Council in their minds as a tutelage above politics, the real MGK sees every assessment of the country as a matter of security. The MGK has also completely separated itself. guardianship that has been tempted to be imposed on him in the past, and focuses entirely on national security issues, Turkey assesses the security issue by focusing on the risks and threats facing Turkey. Republic of Turkey will be faced. The question of security is not just a question of how you will respond to the items in front of you. From the economy to social problems, from the pandemic to global warming, this whole picture is a question national security. ”mentioned.

