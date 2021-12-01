Boris Johnson and No 10 staff accused of breaking Covid lockdown rules last Christmas





Boris Johnson and his senior Downing Street executives have been accused of flouting Covid restrictions by hosting parties at No 10 last Christmas. It has been alleged that the Prime Minister witnessed a crowded departure for a top aide in November 2020 and even gave a speech as the rest of the country was on lockdown. Despite strict rules preventing others from hosting festive gatherings in the run-up to last Christmas, senior No.10 staff are said to have hosted their own office party as London was hit by level 3 restrictions. The mirror The newspaper, citing sources familiar with the events, claims that between 40 and 50 officials drank wine, took a Christmas quiz and even organized a secret Santa Claus while the rest of the country was locked in his home. Health Secretary Sajid Javid denied the claims, saying on Wednesday that all the rules would have been followed if there had been parties at No 10 in the run-up to Christmas last year. A source said Downing Street revelers were crammed into a mid-size room next to each other for both events. It was a Covid nightmare, one source claimed, while another said there had been numerous social gatherings at No 10 during the height of the second lockdown. At a press conference earlier today, Boris Johnson urged the public to continue with Christmas party plans despite chief health officer Dr Jenny Harries saying people should cut back socialization to prevent the spread of Covid. Another source said The mirror there were always parties in the apartment Mr Johnson lives in with his wife Carrie Johnson, adding: Carries is addicted to them. A third party was reportedly held on November 13, the night Dominic Cummings left No.10, where they were all in full plaster. A source claimed: As senior officials urged caution and there was a message to the public, the PM gave the impression that he could be very relaxed in No 10. He closed his eyes or, on some occasions, looked after himself while everyone was locked up. It was reported that the official No.10 staff party was canceled, but the departure was still on November 27, while the unofficial Christmas party was on December 18. Mr Johnson did not attend the latter event, it was claimed. While Downing Street did not deny the claims, a spokesperson said The independent: The Covid rules have been respected at all times. Asked LBC radio about the allegations, Mr Javid said: I didn’t attend, don’t know who attended these parties, but I don’t even think there were any parties, including I know. He added: The point is, whether at No.10 or any government department, all the rules would have been followed at all times … I don’t think there is anything either over there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-covid-lockdown-rules-b1967351.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos