Boris Johnson press conference today: Exact time PM will make Covid announcement today





Boris Johnson will give a press conference in Downing Street at 4 p.m. today (November 30), on the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus and the measures that have come into force in the UK in response. The Prime Minister is expected to speak about the new rules on compulsory masks which have come into force in England from 4 a.m. today, November 30. He will also discuss the roll-out of the booster vaccine and urge people to get vaccinated, after the government’s decision to offer it to everyone over 18 and halve the gap between the second and third dose of six to three months. Read more Covid-19 updates here The Mirror says that according to reports, Mr Johnson will set a new target of 500,000 boosters per day – down from around 350,000 – and specify when age groups can come forward. Find the latest cases of Covid in your area: inyourarea.co.uk/coronavirus The PM will also likely talk about new travel rules that require all arrivals to take a day 2 PCR test and self-isolate until they come back negative. The government has yet to adopt all of its ‘Plan B’ for England – for example, vaccine passports to enter nightclubs and stadiums. The new variant of Covid-19 has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein, which is the target of most vaccines. It’s not yet clear whether it causes more serious illness, but scientists fear it will spread faster and make vaccines less effective. Mr Johnson could face a revolt from some Tory backbench MPs worried about what will happen when the measures expire on December 20 – with Parliament on recess. Want more news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our daily newsletter here.

