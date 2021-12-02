Donald Trump Tested Positive During Covid Days Before First Election Debate With Joe Biden And Covered It Up | International





Donald Trump and Joe Biden, during the campaign’s first debate on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. WIN MCNAMEE (AFP)

Donald Trump hid he tested positive for the coronavirus three days before the first electoral debate with Joe Biden, then candidate for the presidency of the United States. This is one of the revelations of the book by Mark Meadows, fourth and last chief of staff of the Republican president, to the contents of which the British newspaper The Guardian had access. The face to face took place on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. Three days later, the White House announced he had been infected.

Meadows points out in the book that while Trump knew both candidates had to test negative for the virus within 72 hours of the meeting, nothing was going to prevent him from participating in the debate. By age, Trump was 74 and Biden, 77, both candidates were in the risk group. The Republican presented a negative result, corresponding to a test carried out subsequently with a different test system.

White House Meadows’ memoir The Chiefs Chief will be released next week by a conservative editor. The British newspaper obtained a copy on Tuesday, the day Meadows announced he would cooperate with the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan.6 assault on the Capitol by a horde of Trumpists. In a statement, Trump on Wednesday called Meadows’ disclosures false. Recognized germphobe, bordering on obsession, never receive someone who has not been previously tested.

The White House announced that Trump caught the virus on October 2. According to the official version, the White House statement came just an hour after receiving the test results. The Republican president was hospitalized the same day and received treatment. Trump was distinguished by neglect of safety measures such as mask use and disregard for scientific evidence, featuring serious disagreements with White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci, who was confirmed by Biden.

Given the brief, temporary parenthesis between the first debate and the announcement of the contagion, speculation about the possibility that the then-president attended the infected debate has not ceased, not least due to several symptoms the President would show those days when he was seen a little tired and slightly cold, Meadows recalls.

On Saturday, September 26, the Trump administration celebrated in the Rose Garden of the White House the presentation of ultra-conservative judge Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court, the latest appointment – and also the expression, on the eve of the election – that definitively inclines the ideological orientation of the court to the republican side. The massive event was criticized by health experts for being a super contagion event.

In the afternoon, The Guardian continued, as the Republican took off by helicopter for Air Force One, the presidential plane, to Pennsylvania, the White House doctor called Meadows. Stop the president from leaving. He just tested positive for COVID, he told him. In communication with Air Force One, his chief of staff gave him the news. Trump replied with an expletive, adding: You will have to be a truck to stop me.

After receiving the negative result of the second test, Trump claimed that everything was fine. His chief of staff urged the entire delegation accompanying him to act cautiously as if he had tested positive. The only hope I had was that the first test was a false positive.

