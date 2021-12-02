PM Modi will visit Dehradun on Saturday. Several projects worth Rs 18,000 Cr to be inaugurated





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate on Saturday several projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun, with a focus on improving road infrastructure, connectivity and boosting tourism in the region. State of the hills. Modi will lay the foundation stone for 11 development projects, including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from the junction of the Eastern Ring Road to Dehradun) which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 8,300 crore. This project will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours. It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity at Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will have the largest elevated wildlife corridor in Asia (12 km) for unlimited movement of wildlife. Also, the 340 m long tunnel near the Dat Kaali temple. In addition, several animal passages have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section to avoid collisions between animals and vehicles. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will also have provisions for rainwater harvesting at 500m intervals and over 400 water refill points. The new Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Alignment Project, connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar, will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 2000 crore. It will provide seamless connectivity and reduce travel time from Delhi to Haridwar. The Haridwar Ring Road project from Manoharpur to Kangri, which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1600 crore, will provide respite for residents from traffic jams in Haridwar city, especially during peak tourist season, and will also improve connectivity with the Kumaon area. The Dehradun-Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh) road project, which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,700 crore, will reduce travel time and provide easy connectivity between the two locations. It will also stimulate interstate tourism. The Nazimabad-Kotdwar road widening project will also reduce travel time and improve connectivity with Lansdowne. A bridge over the Ganga River next to Laksham Jhula will also be built. The Lakshman Jhula was built in 1929, but is now closed due to reduced carrying capacity. The constructed bridge will have a glass deck to allow people to walk and also allow the movement of light vehicles. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the child-friendly city project Dehradun to make the city child-friendly by making roads safer. The foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, roads and drainage system at a cost of over Rs 700 crore will also be laid. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to develop smart spiritual cities and modernize tourism-related infrastructure, the foundation stone for infrastructure development works in Badrinath Dham and Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham will be laid. In addition, a new medical college in Haridwar will be built at a cost of over 500 crore rupees. PM Modi will also inaugurate seven projects, including those aimed at making travel safer by tackling the problem of landslides. These projects include the landslide mitigation project at Lambagad (en route Badrinath Dham) and at Sakanidhar, Srinagar and Devprayag on the NH-58. The Lambagad landslide mitigation project in the area includes the construction of reinforced earth walls and rockfall barriers. The other projects being inaugurated are the road widening project from Devprayag to Srikot, and from Brahmpuri to Kodiyala on the NH-58, as part of the Chardham road connectivity project. The 120 MW Vyasi hydroelectric project, built on the Yamuna River at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, will also be inaugurated, along with a Himalayan cultural center in Dehradun. This center will house a state-level museum, an 800-seat art auditorium, a library, a conference hall, among others, which will help people to follow the cultural activities and appreciate the cultural heritage of the State. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the State of Art Parfumery and Aroma Laboratory (Center for Aromatic Plants) in Dehradun. Research carried out here will encompass a variety of products including perfumes, soaps, disinfectants, air fresheners, incense sticks, among others, and will lead to the establishment of related industries in the region.

