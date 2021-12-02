Uproar in Pakistan over accusation of interference in Nawaz Sharif case | Pakistan





The independence of the Pakistani judiciary has been called into question after an audio recording appeared in which a former chief justice was allegedly heard to admit that pressure had been exerted in a case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter to help in the rise of the current incumbent, Imran Khan.

The recording, which has not been independently verified by the Guardian, sparked an uproar in Pakistan and once again caught the attention of the country’s courts, which have long been marred by accusations of interference of the Army.

In the audio clip, Saqib Nisar, the former chief justice, was reportedly heard saying: Let me be frank: unfortunately it is the institutions that dictate the judgments.

Reference to institutions has been interpreted to mean the military, which holds a tight grip on politics in Pakistan even though the country is technically ruled by a civilian government.

Nisar then reportedly added: In that case we will have to penalize Mian Sahib, referring to Sharif. He adds that regardless of merit, the judgment in the case will go against Sharif and his daughter.

Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to seven years in the 2018 case mentioned on the tape. The case concerned money laundering and the possession of luxury property in London.

Nisar says it is to bring in Khan Sahib, which has been interpreted as referring to the current prime minister in deferential terms.

In the recording, the judge also appears to be heard admitting that Nawaz does not deserve to be sentenced, adding: I spoke to friends to have something done about it, but they disagreed . There will be no independence of the judiciary, either way.

We don’t know who we were talking to on the tape.

Nisar responded to the allegations by saying the audio recording was a forgery and he denied any wrongdoing. It is manufactured. I never spoke to anyone about it. It’s a campaign against me, he said.

The clip was originally obtained by Pakistani investigative site Fact Focus this month, which sent it for verification by independent US-based forensic firm Garrett Discovery.

Garrett Discovery reported that the recording sent to him had not been manipulated, tampered with or altered. However, the origins of the recording remain unknown and Garrett was unable to verify whether it was an original recording or a secondary audio recording that may or may not have been tampered with.

The company said since it authenticated the audio it had received threats of violence and calls to withdraw its verification.

Three days after the recording was revealed, the ex-wife of Ahmad Noorani, the journalist who published the audio, was assaulted in Lahore by an unknown assailant and his car was damaged. Police are investigating the case. It is not clear whether the incident is related to the audio recording, as Noorani claimed.

Despite the denials of the judges, the appearance of the audio sparked a storm around the Khans government. Khan, a former cricketer turned politician, is known for his close ties to the military. During his reign, the military retained significant power in what is now considered a hybrid civil-military regime. Khan and the military have denied the charges.

If authenticated, the recording can confirm that the military pressured the judiciary to convict the former prime minister, to eliminate Sharif as a political obstacle to Khan, who was elected later in the year.

This audio provided further substance to the accusation that Khan was installed in government by powerful non-political forces, said Hamid Mir, one of Pakistan’s leading journalists and commentators.

The Sharifs party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, has demanded a full investigation into the audio clip, and Islamabad’s high court has been urged to establish an independent commission to verify its authenticity and investigate the former prime minister’s conviction. .

Sadly, Pakistan’s history is full of judges who weakened the rule of law by collaborating with military dictators, Nawaz said. No government in history has been allowed to complete its term. This body is no exception.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government could not investigate the matter as it was now under the jurisdiction of the courts.

Ali Ahmed Kurd, senior lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said Pakistan’s history was littered with politicians and prime ministers jailed on false charges by judges.

What some judges did, hanging [the former prime minister] Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on Sharif’s conviction is part of our dark history, but that must change now, he said. The alleged audio leak must be investigated and the judiciary must remain impartial.

