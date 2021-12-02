Emmanuel Macron triggers a furious reaction from Boris Johnson after calling him a “clown” | Politics | New





According to French media, the president described the UK as a “great country” abandoned by its leader. Le Canard Enchaine reported saying in a meeting during a visit to Croatia: “BoJo is talking to me, full speed, everything is fine, we have adult chats, then he hits us before or after in an inelegant way. It’s still the same circus. “

The president added: “It is very sad to see a great country, with which we could do so many things, led by a clown.” Responding this afternoon, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said he had not seen the comments. However, he added: “The important thing that the public on both sides of the Channel wants us to do is focus on how we avoid further loss of life.” On November 24, 27 migrants drowned while trying to make the perilous Channel crossing in small boats. READ MORE: Priti Patel, ‘headless chicken’, to speak in European capitals

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson added: “We continue to have a very close working relationship with the French government and our French counterparts and we will continue to work with them on a number of issues, including resolving the issue of small boats “. Despite the war of words, France has pledged to make proposals to deal with the migrant crisis in the Channel and even suggested that discussions with Ms. Patel could resume. It is believed that the letter has not yet reached No10. Downing Street has continued to insist that a return deal, as stated by Mr Johnson in his original letter which infuriated the French president, would be the “greatest deterrent” for migrants attempting the sea ​​trip.

A return agreement with the European Union would allow the United Kingdom to return people to the member state where their trip originated, such as France or elsewhere, if their asylum claims are rejected after arriving in Grande -Brittany. London pushed for such a deal during Brexit talks, but Brussels declined the offer. Mr Darmanin said talks could take place “very quickly” if the British are ready to enter into negotiations in a “serious spirit”. Mr Darmanin said Mr Castex’s proposals could include ways of opening up legal channels to the UK for asylum seekers and allowing unaccompanied minors to join relatives in Britain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1529787/emmanuel-macron-boris-johnson-clown-eu-latest-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos