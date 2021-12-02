Judge: Trump and his allies “fanned the flames of fear” that led to the January 6 violence





Jackson’s comments came as she was sentencing January 6 defendant Russell Peterson, who was charged with illegally entering the Capitol, but not committing acts of violence or destruction. She is the latest federal judge to invoke Trump’s conduct as a contributor to the chaos and violence of this day and to urge accountability. Federal bench judges in Washington, DC, have expressed a range of views on the former president’s guilt in the riot, but several, like Jackson, have blamed Trump more squarely in recent weeks.

Petersons attorney Dani Jahn had argued that Trump and other allies, including his family members and attorney Rudy Giuliani, were responsible for the rioters’ actions, especially after they were pummeled with speeches arsonists that morning.

Jackson agreed with the overall assessment, but it stopped before his colleague Judge Amit Mehta, who recently feared those who stormed the Capitol for Trump were pawns being punished for the actions of the powerful. leaders. On the contrary, Jackson said that despite relentless disinformation on social media and those trying to overturn the election, the rioters made their own decision to march from the Trumps rally to Capitol Hill and ignore the thunderous signals that their presence was illegal.

She ultimately sentenced Peterson to 30 days in prison twice as much as prosecutors sought and $ 500 in restitution.

No one was taken to the Capitol. No one was transported, she told Peterson. There may be others who bear greater responsibility and should be held accountable. But it’s not their day in court. This is yours.

