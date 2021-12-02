Former WH chief of staff says Trump won’t run in 2024 to avoid ‘losing’





Former White House chief of staff John Kelly is skeptical of Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy, but the former president continues to hint at a possible second White House candidacy. “He won’t show up,” Kelly told The Atlantic. “And the reason is that he just can’t be seen as a loser.” Loading Something is loading.

As former President Donald Trump continues to tease a campaign to return to the White House, some of his former allies are skeptical of his entry into the presidential race in 2024.

John Kelly, Trump’s longest-serving White House chief of staff, expressed doubts the former president would run for executive again in an interview with The Atlantic published on Tuesday.

Kelly told The Atlantic he suspected Trump would continue to implicate a possible run into the campaign season, but ultimately failed to follow through.

“Trump won’t run,” Kelly told the publication. “He’s going to keep talking about it; he may even state, but he won’t show up. And the reason is, he just can’t be seen as a loser.”

A representative of the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

After stepping down from his White House post in 2019, Kelly rarely criticized the former president for the remainder of Trump’s tenure. But the retired Marine Corps general has since voiced his criticism of Trump in the wake of the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Kelly told ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl that if Trump “was a real man, he would go to Capitol Hill and tell them to stop,” referring to the mob of rioters who breached the Capitol there. is almost a year old. His comments were included in Karl’s book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” which was published earlier this month and details the tumultuous last year of Trump’s presidency.

Trump made headlines last weekend when he again hinted at a race in 2024.

“I think if I run I’ll get it,” he said in an interview with Fox Business. “Look, I have 94.95% even, in CPAC I had a 98% approval rating. So if I decide to run, I will get it very easily.”

“Most people said if I ran they wouldn’t run against me so I think that’s good,” he added.

Trump’s 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden by nearly 7 million votes prompted the former president to question his defeat by making several legal attempts to reverse the loss, all of which were unsuccessful.

Former Trump associates seem to believe this loss and the possibility of another could prevent Trump from trying again.

Former national security adviser John Bolton and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made similar predictions to Kelly, underscoring the former president’s aversion to defeat after the 2020 election.

“I think he knows deep down, although he’ll never admit it, that he lost in 2020 and is very worried about losing in 2024 because if he hates anything in the world, he hates being called a loser, ”Bolton said last month.

