Prime Minister Imran Khan says “heavy damage” has been inflicted on economy as a result of smuggling





Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs high-level meeting to review anti-smuggling and money laundering measures on November 25, 2021. Twitter / @ PakPMOPM Imran Khan chairs high-level meeting to review anti-smuggling and money laundering measures. Urges stakeholders to take urgent action to control the smuggling of wheat, sugar, flour, petroleum. Emphasizes that the aim is to relieve the common man from the increases of price.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that “heavy damage” is being inflicted on the Pakistani economy due to food smuggling on the basis of a price differential, the difference between the price set by the government and the rate at which a product is sold.

At a high-level meeting to discuss measures to combat smuggling and money laundering, the prime minister said that smuggling creates an artificial shortage of commodities and ultimately drives up prices.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on all stakeholders to take emergency measures and ready-made solutions to control the smuggling of essential commodities, including wheat, urea, sugar, flour and petroleum. .

He stressed that the aim is to provide relief to the common man against price increases.

Participants were informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has conducted extensive investigations into illegal money laundering and the detention of US dollars.

[The meeting] has been informed that the workforce is being increased at border crossings to check cargo and to ensure every load is recorded for tracking purposes, the statement said.

The meeting was also informed that significant progress can be observed in controlling illegal gasoline smuggling and operations against hoarders.

