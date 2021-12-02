The Guardian: Trump tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of 2020 debate with Biden





The previously unknown positive test is leaked in the memoir of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, “The Chief’s Chief,” a copy of which was obtained by The Guardian ahead of the book’s publication next week.

Trump said in a statement Wednesday, “The story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID before the debate.”

CNN has reached out to Meadows and Dr. Sean Conley, then a White House doctor, for comment.

Trump tested positive on September 26, 2020, according to Meadows, The Guardian reported. That day, Trump hosted a ceremony in the White House rose garden for Supreme Court candidate Amy Coney Barrett, which was later deemed a super-broadcast event, by medical experts. At least 12 people who attended the event tested positive.

Trump, who Meadows said looked “a little tired,” was on his way to a rally in Middletown, Pa. That evening when Meadows got a call from Conley informing him that Trump had tested positive for Covid-19, according to the extract. Meadows wrote that Conley told him, “Stop the President from leaving. He just tested positive for Covid.”

Meadows claims in his book that the positive test was done with an older model kit, The Guardian reported.

Trump was then tested with “the Binax System,” an antigen test for Covid-19, and returned a negative result, Meadows wrote. It is not clear whether the first test that gave a positive result was an antigen test or a PCR test.

According to FDA guidelines, when using the Binax test, “negative results do not exclude infection with SARS-Covid-2 and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or treatment decisions. patient management, including infection control decision. “

Meadows wrote that Trump viewed the negative test as “full permission to continue as if nothing had happened,” but Meadows asked members of Trump’s “immediate circle to treat him as if he was positive,” reports The Guardian.

“I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks,” Meadows wrote, according to The Guardian, “but I also didn’t want to alarm the public if there was nothing to fear.”

A former senior White House official told CNN news circulated in the West Wing ahead of the first presidential debate that Trump tested positive for Covid.

Between those dates, Trump appeared at a White House reception for Gold Star Families and held an indoor media briefing on September 27, 2020. He also visited his golf club in Sterling, Va., More early in the day, according to pool reports.

The next day, Trump hosted an event on the South Lawn of the White House, where he met workers from Lordstown Motors, and then appeared in the White House rose garden to hail a new testing strategy for the coronavirus.

On September 29, 2020, Trump traveled to Cleveland for his first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump arrived too late to be tested before the debate, according to Fox News presenter Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate.

During the debate, Trump and Biden adhered to social distancing protocols, but the two candidates – both aged 70 – were inside in a room with dozens of people in the audience, some of whom were not. not masked.

Trump traveled to Minnesota on September 30 for an outdoor rally in Duluth and a private fundraiser in Minneapolis.

Trump announced early on Friday October 2, 2020 that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19. He was hospitalized later that night.

According to the White House, Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on October 1, just two days after the debate.

In a subsequent interview with NBC News, Trump won’t say definitively whether he was tested for Covid-19 on the day of his first debate against Biden and said he doesn’t remember the last time he was tested negative for the coronavirus before testing positive on October 1. .

At a press conference on Oct. 3, 2020, while Trump was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for Covid, Conley did not disclose Trump’s latest negative test for the virus, saying, “I don’t not going to go into all of the back testing, but he and all of his staff are being tested regularly. “

In his book, Meadows wrote that while he knew every candidate had to test negative within 72 hours of the debate start time “… nothing was going to stop [Trump] to get out there, ”The Guardian reported.

After the then president announced he had Covid, Meadows refused to tell his own employees the precise timeline of when Trump tested positive at the time, the former senior House official added. White.

The official added that the virus was simply not taken seriously by some senior officials.

Staff were sometimes in meetings and around other assistants before returning home sick with Covid.

“There was a strange indifference to making other sick among some people in the West Wing,” the official said.

Another aide also said Meadows was keeping staff members in the dark about the exact details of Trump’s illness.

Asked Wednesday about the Guardian’s report and whether he thought Trump was putting him in danger at the time, Biden told White House reporters: “I’m not thinking of the former president.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Gabby Orr and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

