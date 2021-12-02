Amid signs of Cold War 2.0, China is raising the bar to be recognized as the preeminent world power

The fact that Joe Biden needed more time to sort out the internal situation in the United States is clearly exploited by Xi Jinping, who is trying to strengthen himself in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and other parts of the world. the Indo-Pacific.

The seemingly uneventful Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting last fortnight exposed the two diametrically opposed positions, raising concerns over the increasingly destabilizing portents of regional and global orders in the months and years to come. Beijing is clearly raising the stakes to be recognized as the preeminent power in the world.

US President Joseph Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually on November 15, 2021. The meeting lasted nearly four hours. The two had a phone call in February and September, with Xi delaying recognition of the new US president after the election. Unlike the Trump administration before, when Xi stood in line to meet with the US president in Mar-o-Lago in 2017, this time around, Biden rushed for the meeting.

Biden has marked the red lines by declaring that he will continue to defend his interests and values ​​and, together with our allies and partners, will ensure the rules of the road for the 21stCentury advances a free, open and fair international system. He also suggested the need for common sense safeguards to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict and to keep lines of communication open.

In contrast, Xi offered the United States time-tested united front tactics when he said: China and the United States should respect each other, coexist in peace, and pursue win-win cooperation. I am ready to work with you, Mr. President, to achieve consensus, take active measures and move Sino-US relations forward in a positive direction.

As the two largest economies in the world, it is only natural that the United States and China sit side by side on several fronts. Although both have an enduring interest in maintaining the international system, especially trade, investment and the like, despite recent decoupling trends, sharp differences persist on a multitude of issues, including regional stability, democracy, violations of human rights, proliferation, energy, environment and others. .

Bilateral differences were exposed at the Anchorage meeting between national security advisers and foreign ministers in March. The Tianjin meeting between US Under Secretary Wendy Sherman and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in July was instigated by the US side. John Kerry, the United States’ special envoy on climate change, was also snubbed during his visit to Beijing in September raising bilateral questions.

The United States has suggested abiding by the diligently constructed rules of the road since 1945 of which China has been a major beneficiary both by becoming a member of the United Nations Security Council in 1971 and joining the United Nations. world trade in 2001 and its subsequent rise. China’s ascendancy was not possible without the blessings and help of the United States.

Biden insisted on cooperation and predictable and decent competition, while avoiding conflicts with China. Xi did not show such qualms. Xi knew that President Barack Obama had ceded the South China Sea to Beijing’s assertion and that he could this time try to take control of Taiwan, as indicated by the 200 or so planes he had flown in early October. in the Taiwan Strait. Indeed, Xi warned Biden during the virtual meeting not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue.

On the other hand, despite being the beneficiary of globalization, Xi suggests not universal rule of law but a major cake in global governance. As with previous U.S. administrations, Xi (and Hu Jintao before) emphasized cooperation and mutual communications (not conflict resolution), prompting the United States to gradually submit.

As he has a habit of using business ties to promote political ties, Xi also began to pressure US companies in China to influence the new US leadership, as his letter to the former Starbucks chief indicated. Howard Schultz earlier this year. More than 70,000 American companies, which are setting up in China, are clearly under pressure.

As a sign of the emergence of Cold War 2.0, Xi lashed out at Biden saying: we must manage our internal affairs well! This is in reference to the spread of the pandemic in the United States and its growing domestic political and economic problems, while China reports that it has effectively combated the spread of the epidemic despite the fact that five million people left Wuhan in January last year.

Xi has also been silent on how $ 1.4 trillion has melted away with his recent campaign for common prosperity after attacking fintechs, edtechs and vehicle hail applications in China or the general economic downturn. . Xi did not assure Biden of the implementation of the 2019 agreement reached with the United States under Trump on reducing trade deficits. China’s view at the virtual meeting is clearly to ignore the implementation of previous agreements and worsen the United States’ trade deficits.

Last year, the U.S.-China trade deficit in favor of Beijing was over $ 310 billion.

The virtual meeting showed more differences between the United States and China. Biden mentioned a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan-Indo-Pacific issue ensuring stability in the region. Xi did not engage in any of these areas, but indicated his dependence on the United States in high-tech areas until his recently launched and Made in China 2025 dual circulation strategy. succeed.

The fact that Biden needed more time to sort out the internal situation in the United States is clearly exploited by Xi by pushing Americans away from the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and other parts of the Indo- Peaceful. This despite the American mobilization of more than 35 warships since 2019 in the Taiwan Strait, which remain mainly cosmetic in nature, just like the freedom of navigation operations carried out by previous administrations within 12 nautical miles of the nine militarized reefs of China.

Obviously, the virtual meeting provided an opportunity for China to offer a united front to the United States, just as the Communist Party offered a similar one to besieged Chiang Kai-shek in 1935. Such collaboration with the Kuomintang Against the Japanese offered space for the Communists to regroup and grow to eventually overthrow Chiang himself in 1949. While the context is different, China’s ominous signals are clear in this series of meetings.

The writer is professor of Chinese studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The opinions expressed are personal.

Read allLatest news,New Trends,Cricket News,Bollywood News,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterandInstagram.