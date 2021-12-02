AMU scholar says doctorate revoked for praising PM Modi, university denies charges – The New Indian Express

Express news service

LUCKNOW: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is making headlines again as one of its academics claimed he was being targeted and denied a doctorate for “congratulating the prime minister Narendra Modi in the media “.

However, the AMU administration denied the allegation that the student inadvertently graduated in the wrong subject and that no politicians were involved in the matter.

While seeking justice, Danish Rahim not only moved the High Court, but also wrote letters to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for his urgent intervention in this matter.

Rahim, in his letter to the prime minister, claimed that the AMU administration asked him to return the doctorate in linguistics so that he could receive another language course in advertising and marketing (LAM). This is happening to me because I congratulated PM, the researcher said adding that he had been reprimanded by the chairman of the Linguistics Department for congratulating PM Modi.

The problem dates back to December 22, 2020, when Rahim reportedly spoke to a news channel after the Prime Minister’s virtual speech on the 200th day of the founding of the University. “After that, the chairman of the linguistics department called me and warned me not to praise the prime minister in public as it is against our culture,” Rahim said in his letter to Modi.

Rahim claimed he was asked to refrain from making such statements contrary to academic culture. This implies that he associates you (Prime Minister Modi) with a right-wing group and an outright politician, which in my opinion is just a myth, he says in the letter to the Prime. Minister.

He further added that a notice had been issued asking him to submit his doctorate to the university. I used my five years of hard work to earn this degree. How can I return my diploma also for congratulating the Prime Minister of 138 crore Indians? If AMU cancels my doctorate, my whole career will be at stake, he wrote in the letter.

Rahim also claimed that the university was trying to change its degree to one that was “not approved anywhere at the doctoral level”.

The AMU administration has denied all allegations. University spokesman Professor Shafey Kidway said: The allegations are completely baseless. He (Danish Rahim) did his MA and PhD in LAMM (Language of Advertising and Marketing) at the Department of Linguistics, which also offers a PhD in Linguistics. Since he did his masters in LAM, he should get a doctorate in LAM.

He added that the administrative decision was not influenced by politics. By mistake, he got a doctorate in linguistics. The error will be corrected. This incident has nothing to do with politics, Professor Kidway said. The AMU administration, in an opinion to Danish Rahim, said: As reported by your supervisor and department chair, your work throughout the research has focused on the LAMM itself. However, upon submission of the thesis, its subsequent assessment and defense, it was inadvertently considered as a PhD in Linguistics instead of a PhD in LAMM under the Linguistics Department.

The university had asked Danish Rahim to return the incorrect degree for replacement within a week of the notice’s publication. The whole was reviewed and submitted to the rector who ordered that you file the wrong already issued doctoral degree in linguistics so that the correct doctoral degree in LAMM is issued to you, the university said in the notice.