Politics
AMU scholar says doctorate revoked for praising PM Modi, university denies charges – The New Indian Express
Express news service
LUCKNOW: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is making headlines again as one of its academics claimed he was being targeted and denied a doctorate for “congratulating the prime minister Narendra Modi in the media “.
However, the AMU administration denied the allegation that the student inadvertently graduated in the wrong subject and that no politicians were involved in the matter.
While seeking justice, Danish Rahim not only moved the High Court, but also wrote letters to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for his urgent intervention in this matter.
Rahim, in his letter to the prime minister, claimed that the AMU administration asked him to return the doctorate in linguistics so that he could receive another language course in advertising and marketing (LAM). This is happening to me because I congratulated PM, the researcher said adding that he had been reprimanded by the chairman of the Linguistics Department for congratulating PM Modi.
The problem dates back to December 22, 2020, when Rahim reportedly spoke to a news channel after the Prime Minister’s virtual speech on the 200th day of the founding of the University. “After that, the chairman of the linguistics department called me and warned me not to praise the prime minister in public as it is against our culture,” Rahim said in his letter to Modi.
Rahim claimed he was asked to refrain from making such statements contrary to academic culture. This implies that he associates you (Prime Minister Modi) with a right-wing group and an outright politician, which in my opinion is just a myth, he says in the letter to the Prime. Minister.
He further added that a notice had been issued asking him to submit his doctorate to the university. I used my five years of hard work to earn this degree. How can I return my diploma also for congratulating the Prime Minister of 138 crore Indians? If AMU cancels my doctorate, my whole career will be at stake, he wrote in the letter.
Rahim also claimed that the university was trying to change its degree to one that was “not approved anywhere at the doctoral level”.
The AMU administration has denied all allegations. University spokesman Professor Shafey Kidway said: The allegations are completely baseless. He (Danish Rahim) did his MA and PhD in LAMM (Language of Advertising and Marketing) at the Department of Linguistics, which also offers a PhD in Linguistics. Since he did his masters in LAM, he should get a doctorate in LAM.
He added that the administrative decision was not influenced by politics. By mistake, he got a doctorate in linguistics. The error will be corrected. This incident has nothing to do with politics, Professor Kidway said. The AMU administration, in an opinion to Danish Rahim, said: As reported by your supervisor and department chair, your work throughout the research has focused on the LAMM itself. However, upon submission of the thesis, its subsequent assessment and defense, it was inadvertently considered as a PhD in Linguistics instead of a PhD in LAMM under the Linguistics Department.
The university had asked Danish Rahim to return the incorrect degree for replacement within a week of the notice’s publication. The whole was reviewed and submitted to the rector who ordered that you file the wrong already issued doctoral degree in linguistics so that the correct doctoral degree in LAMM is issued to you, the university said in the notice.
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2021/dec/01/amu-scholar-claims-his-phd-degree-was-revoked-for-praising-pm-modi-varsity-denies-charges-2390465.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]