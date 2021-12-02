Trump ‘rekindled’ crowds on Jan.6 and should be held accountable, federal judge says





Although she did not refer to Trump by name, District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said during a conviction for riot accused Russell Peterson that the former president and other speakers at the Ellipse angered the crowd and “explicitly encouraged them to come to Capitol Hill and fight for one reason and one reason only – to make sure the certification of the election did not take place.”

“There may be others who bear greater responsibility and should be held accountable,” Jackson told Peterson. “But it’s not their day in court. It’s yours.”

Jackson joins the ranks of several federal judges in Washington who sharply criticized Trump for his inflammatory speech at the Jan. 6 rally, with a judge saying last month that the rioters were provoked “pawns”.

While Jackson refrained from throwing full responsibility at the feet of those who spoke at the Jan.6 rally, she and other judges lambasted Trump and even suggested he might face criminal charges. legal consequences.

Jackson has dealt with many politically important court cases from the Trump era and its aftermath, and she is known for her harsh criticism of her administration. She handles a number of the more than 670 cases of rioting on Capitol Hill and has repeatedly disowned attempts to portray rioters as political prisoners and called attention to what she sees as dangerous lies about the 2020 elections.

Jackson also said Peterson should be held accountable, noting that he is an adult and responsible for his own actions on Jan.6. “

You received a lot of damning inaccurate information on social media, “Jackson told Peterson,” but you had a choice to reject the lies and not join the undemocratic call for martial law. ”

“No one was taken to the Capitol. No one was taken,” added the judge.

Peterson was sentenced to 30 days in jail – twice the jail term requested by prosecutors – and was ordered to pay $ 500 for damage to the Capitol building during the riot. Jackson pointed to posts regarding Peterson’s social media accounts before and after the riot, including a comment where he said he “had fun lol” on Jan.6 as one of the main reasons for which she thought he deserved a prison sentence.

