Boris Johnson does not deny ‘Boozy Party’ held in Downing Street during lockdown





Boris Johnson has been faced with grilling over reports of Christmas parties in Downing Street during last winter’s lockdown. (Photo: Henry Nicholls via Reuters) Boris Johnson has not denied claims that Christmas parties were held in Downing Street during the lockdown last year. The Prime Minister faced a grill after the Mirror reported allegations that he and his aides attended rallies in No.10, despite new restrictions being imposed on the country at the time. During questions from the premiers, Keir Starmer asked if a boozy party had taken place at No 10 in the run-up to Christmas 2020. Johnson did not deny it, simply saying that all guidelines were completely followed at No.10. The report accused the prime minister of witnessing a departure for an aide on November 27 last year while the second lockdown was in effect. His staff then reportedly hosted their own Downing Street party on December 18, which Johnson did not attend. Starmer asked: While millions of people were locked up last year, was there a Christmas party held in Downing Street for dozens of people on December 18? Johnson replied: All guidelines have been completely followed. Starmer pressed him again: The defense seems to be that no rules were broken. Well I have the rules that were in place at the time, Prime Minister, of this holiday, they are very clear: you must not have lunch or a Christmas party at work. Does the Prime Minister really expect the country to believe that even though people were banned from seeing loved ones on Christmas this year, it was okay for him and his friends to have a boozy night out in Downing Street ? The PM replied: I said what I said about number 10 and the events of 12 months ago. The Labor leader added: The Prime Minister is not denying that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street last year. He says no rules have been broken. These two things cannot be true, Prime Minister. He takes the British public for fools. This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated. Related …

